Quinton roared out of the gate in its first district game of the season Thursday, with the green and white exploding for the 46-0 mercy rule win over Midway.
It was homecoming for Quinton (4-1, 1-1), and the team gave its fans a show early by forcing a turnover on downs. The green and white began churning up field, and Tyson Sustaire capped off the drive with a 28-yard run to put Quinton up 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
The scores kept come, and Eli Blankenship connected with Trenton Patterson on a 16-yard pass late into the period on the way to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Quinton kept up its offensive momentum. Blankenship once again found Patterson, this time for 49 yards as the green and white led 32-0.
Quinton added up its turnovers-on-downs, forcing Midway (3-3, 0-1) to give up the ball once again. They turned the opportunity into a lateral from Blankenship to Patterson as he rumbled 36 yards for the score.
Midway put together a drive deep into Quinton territory, but a fumble on the seven-yard line gave the home team the ball. They handed off the ball to Sustaire, and he exploded down the field for the 93-yard touchdown to put an exclamation point on the win.
Quinton will next face off against Caddo on the road on Oct. 13.
