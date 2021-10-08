The green and white got it done in enemy territory.
Quinton (3-3, 1-0) traveled to face off against Webbers Falls (5-1, 0-1) on Friday, with the green and white taking the 38-20 win.
Quinton jumped out ahead early, taking a 22-6 lead deep into the second half of the ballgame. As the Warriors attempted to make a comeback, Quinton scored in kind to propel itself to the win.
The green and white will next return home to face Wetumka on Oct. 14 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
IDABEL 42, HARTSHORNE 22
Hartshorne (2-4, 1-2) faced off against Idabel (4-2, 3-0) on Friday, with the Miners falling in a 42-22 battle.
The Miners put themselves on the board first, thanks to an 11-yard rushing touchdown from Bryson Cervantes.
But the Warriors answered in kind, scoring twice to take a 14-6 lead at the half.
Idabel continued its scoring rhythm in the second half, and the Miners answered with another Cervantes rushing touchdown and a Cervantes pass to Xavier Fraser for a score.
But it wouldn’t be enough, as Idabel held off the Miners for the win.
Next up for Hartshorne will be a home game against Atoka on Oct. 14, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
HUGO 37, WILBURTON 16
Wilburton (0-6, 0-3) battled against Hugo (4-2, 2-1), where the Diggers fell 37-16 on Friday.
The Buffaloes put themselves on the board first, earning multiple scores in the game’s opening quarters. But the Diggers put themselves into the end zone as well, trailing 25-8 at the half.
In the second half, Hugo once again found an offensive rhythm. Although Wilburton scored again, it wouldn’t be enough as the Buffaloes held them off for the win.
Wilburton will next play host to Eufaula on Oct. 14, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
TALIHINA 32, CANADIAN 0
Canadian (1-5, 1-2) played host to Talihina (3-2, 2-1) on Friday, with the Cougars being bested 32-0.
The Golden Tigers found an offensive flow early, leading to a 22-0 score at the half. Although the Cougars battled, it’d be Talihina riding the momentum to the win.
Canadian will next host Central Sallisaw on Oct. 14, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
MOUNDS 69, SAVANNA 0
Savanna (1-5, 0-3) battled against Mounds (5-1, 3-0) on Friday, with the Bulldogs falling 69-0.
The Eagles started scoring early in the game, leading to a large lead at the half. Savanna would fight to the end, but Mounds powered their way out front for the win.
Next up for the Bulldogs, they’ll travel to face Okemah on Oct. 14 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
