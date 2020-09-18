Quinton hosted its first home game of 2020 against Arkoma on Friday, but fell to the Mustangs, 32-24.
In the opening moments of the game, Quinton’s Owen Nicholson got an interception to get things started for the green and white. A few plays later, Caden Birckel punched it in for the score.
Arkoma would answer with a score before Quinton blocked the extra point for an 8-6 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Mustangs struck first to take the lead, and tallied another score before the half to lead 20-8 heading into the locker room.
The Mustangs opened the second half with a few more scores to pad some distance between them and Quinton.
Quinton was able to answer with a few scores of their own in the third and fourth quarters, but it would not be enough as Arkoma held on for the win.
Quinton moves to 2-1 on the season, and will next play host to Keota on Sept. 25.
Wilburton 39, Roland 22
The Wilburton Diggers came rolling out of the gate, and recorded a 39-22 win over Roland at home.
The Diggers (3-0) were led by senior Christian Gockel, who recorded three touchdowns in the win.
Next up for Wilburton, they will begin district play against Antlers at Seldon D. Taylor Field on Sept. 25.
McLoud 34, Hartshorne 33
The Hartshorne Miners battled with McLoud during a homecoming tilt, and fell just shy 34-33.
The Miners (0-3) struck first with a short-yard run by John Beauchamp in the second quarter. They followed that up with another touchdown by Micah Baker to lead 12-0.
McLoud answered back with two scores of its own, bookending the halftime period to take a 13-12 lead.
Baker escaped for a 53-yard touchdown score to put the Miners back on top. That was followed up by a short-yardage score by Javen Shaw to put Hartshorne up 27-13.
McLoud answered back once again with a score, but in the waning seconds of the third quarter, Baker exploded on a 65-yard run to take a 33-20 heading into the fourth.
McLoud, however, scored two more times in the final quarter to take the win over the Miners.
Baker finished with 18 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Shaw completed 5-of-9 passes for 48 yards.
Hartshorne will next play at Eufaula on Sept. 25.
Allen 36, Canadian 0
The Canadian Cougars traveled to face off against Allen, where the Cougars fell 36-0 on Friday.
The Cougars (1-2) held on defensively for most of the opening quarter, but Allen was able to strike first on a 15-yard run.
The Mustangs held a 21-0 lead at halftime, and used the momentum to take the win.
Canadian will next return home to host Hulbert on Sept. 25.
