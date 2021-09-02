Quinton charged out of the gate and never looked back.
The green and white squared off against Cave Springs in its opening game of the 2021 season at home on Thursday, with Quinton taking the 56-0 mercy rule win.
After a quick defensive stop to start the game, Quinton took over on offense. As the team marched down the field, quarterback Eli Blankenship would tuck the ball on a short yardage situation and punch his way into the end zone for the score.
After the green and white defense forced a punt, Blankenship set up shop to receive the ball. It was sent sailing into his hands, and he trucked all the way from midfield into the end zone for yet another score. After a successful two-point conversion, Quinton found itself ahead 16-0 midway through the first quarter.
From there, it was off to the races.
Caden Williams was handed the ball, and found his way around the outside and down the sideline for a touchdown. As the ball switched over to the Hornets, their offensive possession would be short lived as Trenton Patterson nabbed a pass out of the air for the interception — followed by Tyson Sustaire taking the football into the end zone for the 32-0 lead after the opening quarter.
Quinton kept trucking with its full steam of momentum into the following quarter, as Owen Nicholson used a 25-yard run to add to the score for the home team. Later, Blankenship connected with Nicholson for a 28-yard reception to put another on the board.
The green and white would add one more score, much to the roar of the crowd and the team on the sidelines. Cave Springs threatened to score in the half’s final minutes, but Quinton forced a turnover deep in their own territory to end the threat and enforce the mercy rule for the win.
Quinton will return to action at home on Sept. 10 as it hosts Gans, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
KETCHUM 28, CANADIAN 0
Canadian faced off against Ketchum in its opening game of the 2021 season on Friday, with the Cougars falling 28-0.
Ketchum struck in the opening quarter of the game to take the lead. They'd add another six in the second quarter to lead 12-0 at the half.
They'd add another score and completed a successful two-point conversion, followed by another touchdown and conversion in the fourth quarter to take the win.
Canadian will hit the road next week and travel south to take on fellow Pittsburg County school Savanna on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.
SPIRO 18, Hartshorne 10
Hartshorne began its season on the road Friday against Spiro, where the Bulldogs took the 18-10 win over the Miners.
It was a battle early, with the Miners holding an 8-6 lead. But the Bulldogs would respond with another score to take a 12-8 lead at the half.
In the second half, both teams continued to battle it out defensively. But it would be Spiro with a touchdown and conversion in the third quarter to seal away the win.
Hartshorne will next return home as it plays host to Morris on Sept. 10, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
WARNER 54, SAVANNA 0
Savanna battled in a road contest against Warner on Friday, with the Bulldogs falling 54-0.
The Eagles struck early, taking a 34-0 lead at the half. They'd add multiple scores in the second half, using the momentum for the win.
The Bulldogs will next face off against Canadian as they host the Cougars on Sept. 10, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
