Quinton notched another victory in district play after earning a 56-6 victory at Wetumka on Thursday.
It didn’t take long for the green and white to put itself on the board, and quickly started to pull away with 30 quick points in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Quinton (5-2, 2-0) pressed down on the accelerator even further, and rocketed out to its total of 56 points, forcing a mercy rule victory.
Next up for Quinton, they’ll return back to the Q face off against Porum, the former team of coach Kenny Hokit.
Eufaula 51, Wilburton 6
The Wilburton Diggers traveled to Eufaula as it continued district play, where it fell 51-6 on Thursday.
The Ironheads struck first to take a 7-0 lead, but the Wilburton (3-4, 0-4) defense held them off through the rest of the quarter.
Eufaula found a way to overcome the defensive effort, and used the momentum to get its offense going and take the win.
Wilburton will next face off with rival Hartshorne on Oct. 23 for the Battle of Gowen Mountain.
Atoka 34, Hartshorne 0
Hartshorne continued its journey on the road with a matchup at Atoka, where it fell 34-0.
The Miners (1-6, 1-3) fought tooth-and-nail, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Wampus Cats used early scores to create momentum and take the win.
Up next, the Miners will return home for the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry game against Wilburton next Friday.
Okemah 44, Savanna 6
Savanna hosted district opponent Okemah in Bulldog country, but ultimately fell 44-6 on Thursday.
Okemah scored quickly, but the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-3) were able to answer with a score of their own.
It would not be enough, however, as the Panthers pulled ahead to take the win.
The Bulldogs will now set their sights on Liberty, facing off in Savanna on Oct. 23
Canadian at Central Sallisaw, Cancelled
Just hours before kickoff, the Canadian Cougars were informed that their game would be cancelled due to COVID-19 issues at Sallisaw.
The Cougars (2-3, 1-1) are next scheduled to host Warner on Oct. 23.
