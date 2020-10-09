Viola "Oly" Camp, 73, of Hartshorne, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at her home in Hartshorne. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Viola "Oly" Camp was born on Jan. 26, 1947 in Antlers to Dude Coffelt and Ola May (Robbins) Coffelt-Tapp. She and James Camp w…