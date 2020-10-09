Quinton used its athletic offense to rocket out to a 62-14 win over Webbers Falls on Friday.
In the opening of district play, Quinton (4-2, 1-0) made a statement as it begins its quest for its first playoff eligibility since the move to Class B.
And the first step toward that goal came on Friday night, with Webbers Falls taking to the Q during homecoming.
Quinton was able to push itself into the lead quickly, but found Webbers Falls still in comeback distance as the green and white led 22-6 at the half.
But in the second half, the Quinton offense shifted into overdrive, scoring 40 points in the second half to secure the victory and its first district win in 8-man.
Next up for Quinton will be a road trip to take on Wetumka on Oct. 15.
Idabel 34, Hartshorne 7
The Hartshorne Miners took to the road as they faced off with Idabel, but ultimately fell 34-7 on Friday.
The Miners (1-5, 1-2) were coming off a win against Valliant on Oct. 2, and were met with their next district opponent in the Warriors.
Idabel struck first, scoring twice to take a 13-0 lead over the Miners at the half.
In the second half, the Warriors were able to score again, but the Miners answered right back with a score of their own in the fourth quarter. However, Idabel was able to find purchase once again to create some space and take the win.
Up next for the Miners, they’ll continue their road tour as they face off against Atoka on Oct. 15.
Hugo 48, Wilburton 0
The Wilburton Diggers faced the next step in district play with a road game at Hugo, where the Buffaloes beat the Diggers 48-0.
The Diggers (3-3, 0-3) continued their season on the road in the next test of the 2020 season.
The Buffaloes struck first on the night, jumping out to a 33-0 lead at the half. The Diggers fought valiantly, but wouldn’t be able to overcome the hot start by the home team.
Next up for the Diggers will be a Thursday night tilt on the road against Eufaula on Oct. 15.
Mounds 55, Savanna 6
The Savanna Bulldogs continued their path through the 2020 season with a road game at Mounds, where they fell 55-6 on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) were on their second game back from a two-week hiatus, and were met with a road game against Mounds.
Both teams shot out of the gate, as both team scored to tie the game 6-6 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Mounds started to find a rhythm offensively, and used that momentum to take the win.
