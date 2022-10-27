When Quinton got rolling, it couldn't be stopped.
Quinton traveled to take on Porum on Thursday, where the green machine rocketed out to a 52-6 mercy rule win.
Quinton (6-2, 3-1) got on the board early as Tyson Sustaire notched back-to-back touchdowns to start the game and put his team up 16-0.
Caden Williams added in a rushing touchdown, and Eli Blankenship later found Williams through the air to put Quinton up 30-0 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Quinton kept rolling in its offensive rhythm. Williams punched in two more back-to-back scores, pushing his team out in front 44-0 just minutes into the quarter.
The Panthers (3-6, 0-4) responded with a score of their own midway through the second, but Quinton punched right back as Trenton Patterson took the ensuing kickoff to the house to seal the game away.
With the win, Quinton secures at least a third-place finish in the district. Next up will be the regular season finale on the road against Webbers Falls Nov. 4.
A win against the Warriors would put Quinton in second place as the green machine look to propel themselves into the playoffs.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
