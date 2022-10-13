The green and white got it done on the road.
Quinton traveled to Caddo to face off against the Bruins, and returned home with a dominant 62-34 win.
The two teams traded scores to open up the game, but Quinton (5-1, 2-0) added another to take a 16-6 lead into the second quarter. It’d add three more scores, but the Bruins responded with three scores of their own to make it a 38-28 Quinton lead at the half.
On the other side of the break, the green and white kicked things into another gear. The offensive onslaught continued until the final horn — with Quinton sealing away the dominant victory.
Next up for Quinton, the green and white will return home to the Q to host B-No. 4 Dewar on Oct. 20.
HARTSHORNE 38, MOUNDS 7
Hartshorne traveled to face off against Mounds on Thursday, where the Miners jumped out to the 38-7 win.
The Miners (4-3, 3-1) shot hot out of the gate early, taking a 19-0 lead at the half. The Eagles (4-3, 3-1) would get a score late, but Hartshorne kept its foot on the accelerator to seal away the win.
Next for the Miners, they will face off against Konawa in Hartshorne on Oct. 21.
VALLIANT 41, WILBURTON 28
Wilburton hosted Valliant on Thursday in district action, where the Diggers fell in a 41-28 battle.
The game began with both teams trading blows, with the Bulldogs (2-4, 2-2) taking a slim 14-6 lead into the second quarter. The Diggers (0-7, 0-4) tied things up, and later scored a go-ahead touchdown and successful two-point conversion to take a 22-21 lead at the half.
But in the second half, Valliant answered to take back the six-point lead heading into the final period. Wilburton tied up the game once more, but the Bulldogs surged late to steal away the win.
Next up for Wilburton, the Diggers will travel to take on Heavener on Oct. 21.
WEWOKA 30, SAVANNA 18
Savanna battled on the road at Wewoka Thursday, where the Bulldogs fell 30-18.
The Tigers (2-5, 1-3) struck first in the opening quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4) answered right back in the second to tie up the game at 6-6. Wewoka found an offensive rhythm late in the half, taking an 18-6 lead at the break.
On the other side, the Tigers added another score. The Bulldogs would contribute another two scores of their own, but Wewoka held on to take the win.
Next up for Savanna, the Bulldogs will return home to face Allen on Oct. 21.
HASKELL 47, CANADIAN 14
Canadian hit the road to face off against Haskell, where the Cougars battled but fell 47-14.
The Haymakers (4-3, 3-1) rocketed out early, taking the 47-0 lead at the half. In the second half, the Cougars (0-7, 0-4) responded with a pair of scores of their own, but the Haymakers held on for the win.
The Cougars will next return home to Canadian to play host to Porter on Oct. 21.
