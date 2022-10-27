When Quinton got rolling, it couldn't be stopped.
Quinton traveled to take on Porum on Thursday, where the green machine rocketed out to a 52-6 mercy rule win.
Quinton (6-2, 3-1) got on the board early as Tyson Sustaire notched back-to-back touchdowns to start the game and put his team up 16-0.
Caden Williams added in a rushing touchdown, and Eli Blankenship later found Williams through the air to put Quinton up 30-0 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Quinton kept rolling in its offensive rhythm. Williams punched in two more back-to-back scores, pushing his team out in front 44-0 just minutes into the quarter.
The Panthers (3-6, 0-4) responded with a score of their own midway through the second, but Quinton punched right back as Trenton Patterson took the ensuing kickoff to the house to seal the game away.
With the win, Quinton secures at least a third-place finish in the district. Next up will be the regular season finale on the road against Webbers Falls Nov. 4.
A win against the Warriors would put Quinton in second place as the green machine look to propel themselves into the playoffs.
HARTSHORNE 31, ALLEN 13
Hartshorne hosted Allen on Friday night, where the Miners used a second-half onslaught to take a 31-13 win.
The Miners (6-3, 4-1) struck first as they drove down the field their opening drive, and used Acetin Rowell on the three-yard punch to put themselves on the board. But the Mustangs (6-3, 3-2) responded with a score of their own, tying up the game.
Allen kept pushing forward, and notched a score in the second quarter to take the lead. But Hartshorne's Jackson Moody connected on a pass with Gus Miller for a 30-yard touchdown to tie the game 13-13 at the half.
On the other side of the break, Rowell took the opening kickoff to the house to put Hartshorne back in the lead. Moody followed that up with a rushing touchdown of his own on the next series to extend the Miners' score.
Kelby Thomason added in a pick-six in the fourth quarter, sealing away the win for the Miners.
Hartshorne moves into second place in the district standings with the win, and will have the chance to lock it in next week when the Miners travel to Liberty on Nov. 4.
IDABEL 43, WILBURTON 14
Wilburton traveled to face off against Idabel on Friday, where the Diggers fell 43-14.
Idabel (7-2, 6-0) got going early, jumping out to a 43-0 lead midway through the game. The Diggers (0-9, 0-6) added in a couple scores late, but it wouldn't be enough as Idabel sealed the win.
Next up for Wilburton, the Diggers will wrap up their season on Nov. 4 as they host Spiro.
KONAWA 50, SAVANNA 8
Savanna traveled to take on Konawa on Friday, where the Bulldogs fell 50-8.
The Tigers (2-7, 1-5) jumped out early, taking a 50-0 lead into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs (1-8, 0-5) notched a touchdown and successful two-point conversion, but ultimately fell in the district matchup.
Next up for Savanna, the Bulldogs will return home to wrap up their season on Nov. 4 as they host Stroud.
