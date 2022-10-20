The green and white pushed until the very end.
Quinton hosted No. 4 Dewar in district action on Thursday night, where the green and white fell 62-14.
“Our kids played hard. They played with great effort,” coach Brian Haynie said. “But effort is not enough sometimes, and you’ve got to execute. And we just didn’t execute.”
He also said a litany of penalties had his team playing behind early, and it played a big factor.
“Just stuff that’s inexcusable,” he said. “I don’t know if the moment was too big for them or what. But we just didn’t play like we’ve been playing all year.”
A fumble on Dewar's first possession was recovered by Quinton (5-2, 2-1), giving its offense the ball on its own 18 yard line. Quarterback Eli Blankenship connected with Trenton Patterson, who scrambled down the sideline before being taken down inside the Dewar 10-yard line.
A few plays later, Blankenship found Tyson Sustaire in the endzone for the score to strike first. Quinton secured a two-point conversion with a pass to Malachi Herring, giving the home team the early 8-0 lead.
But the Dragons (7-0, 3-0) struck back on a Zack Mullen quarterback keeper, with a successful two-point conversion to tie up the game at 8-8. Dewar added one more score before the end of the quarter to take a 14-8 lead into the second.
The Dragons got back-to-back scores to start the second quarter and extend the lead. But as they attempted an onside kick the next kickoff, Caden Williams scooped up the ball and midfield and rumbled all the way down the sideline and into the endzone to cut into the deficit.
Dewar got one more touchdown with seconds left in the half, taking a 36-14 lead heading into the locker room break.
On the other side, both teams fought to the finish. But it'd be the Dragons jumping out to the win.
Next up for the green and white, Quinton will hit the road to face off against Porum on Oct. 21 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Haynie said his team will get back to the lab quickly, with the focus being a little more inward.
“We’re going to clean it up,” he said. “We’re going to be working strictly on us."
HARTSHORNE 36, KONAWA 12
Hartshorne faced off against Konawa on Friday, where the Miners secured the 36-12 win.
The Miners jumped out in front early, but the Tigers (1-7, 0-5) answered to make it a three point ballgame. However Hartshorne kept on the gas, taking a 22-12 lead at the half.
On the other side, the Miners (5-3, 4-1) kept the momentum as they charged to the win.
Next up for Hartshorne, the Miners will play host to Allen on Oct. 28 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
ALLEN 34, SAVANNA 6
Savanna hosted Allen in district action on Friday, where the Bulldogs fell 34-6.
The two teams traded scores throughout the first half, but the Mustangs (6-2, 4-1) held on to a 14-6 lead at the break over the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5). On the other side, Allen found an offensive rhythm to push forward and seal away the win.
Next up for Savanna,
HEAVENER 41, WILBURTON 14
Wilburton hit the road to take on Heavener, where the Diggers fell 41-14 to the Wolves.
The Wolves (2-6, 1-4) jumped out early, taking a 35-0 lead at the half. On the other side, the Diggers (0-8, 0-5) nabbed a couple touchdowns — but Heavener would hold on for the win.
Next up for Wilburton, the Diggers will travel to face Idabel on Oct. 28.
PORTER OVER CANADIAN
Canadian battled against Porter on Friday, where the Cougars fell to the Pirates.
The Pirates (3-4, 1-4) jumped out early, taking a 41-6 lead at the half and riding the momentum to the win.
Next up for the Cougars (0-8, 0-5), they'll host Watonga at Canadian on Oct. 28.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
