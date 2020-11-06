Quinton faced its final test before the playoffs, falling to Dewar 47-0 on Friday.
Quinton (7-3, 4-1) took to the road to take on B-No. 2 Dewar (10-0, 5-0), but the Dragons were able to protect their home turf and snap the green and white’s win streak.
Quinton will next dive into the playoffs, as they finished second behind the Dragons in the district. They will have a bye week next week, before playing host in the second round on Nov. 20.
Hugo 42, Hartshorne 12
The Miners played one final regular season game at home, where they fell 42-12 to Hugo on Friday.
Hartshorne (1-9, 1-6) faced off against the Buffaloes (4-5, 3-3), who scored first to jump to an early lead. Hugo rode the momentum to a 35-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Miners scored twice to put themselves on the board. But it wouldn’t be enough as the Buffaloes answered with scores of their own to take the win.
Valliant 48, Wilburton 21
The Diggers hit the road to wrap up the regular season against Valliant, where they fell 48-21.
Wilburton (4-6, 1-6) and Valliant (3-4, 1-3) squared off on Friday, and the Bulldogs struck first to put themselves on the scoreboard.
After Valliant took a 20-0 lead in the second quarter, the Diggers answered with a score of their own.
In the second half, Wilburton scored twice more to cut into the deficit, but the Bulldogs notched a few scores themselves to hold off the Diggers for the win.
Colcord 44, Canadian 12
The Cougars faced off against Colcord on Friday, where they fell 44-12.
Canadian (2-7, 1-6) battled with Colcord (8-1, 5-1) for the final game of the regular season, and the Hornets were able to strike first.
Colcord used the momentum to take a 42-0 lead at the half. But in the second half, Jake Brewster broke through the goal line to put the Cougars on the board.
They followed that up with a Johnathan Hasbrock pass to Brewster to score once again in the last minute of the game.
Wewoka 66, Savanna 7
The Bulldogs faced off with Wewoka on Friday, where they fell 66-7.
Savanna (2-6, 1-5) took to the road to take on Wewoka (9-0, 7-0) as the Tigers were able to strike first on the scoreboard.
That led to a momentum shift that carried the Tigers through the game. But the Bulldogs fought tooth and nail, earning an answering score in the second half.
