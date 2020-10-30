Quinton continued its hot streak as it took to the road to take on Weleetka on Thursday, taking a 48-12 win.
Quinton (7-2, 4-0) began the game hot out of the gate, scoring three times in the opening quarter to take a 20-0 lead.
They notched two more scores in the second quarter to take a substantial 34-6 lead at the half.
In the second half, Quinton was held scoreless for much of the quarter before pushing through for another touchdown. They tacked on another in the final quarter for good measure, taking the win.
With the victory, Quinton has now won four straight games. They’ll finish out the regular season on Nov. 6 with a road contest at Dewar.
Atoka 34, Wilburton 7
Wilburton clashed with Atoka on Friday at Seldon D. Taylor Field, where the Wampus Cats took the win 34-7.
The Diggers (4-5, 1-5) were behind early as Atoka (6-2, 4-1) was able to strike first and lead 7-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Wilburton answered with a quarterback keeper to Christian Gockel to punch it in and even up the score at 7-7.
But the Wampas Cats quickly answered right back, and took a 14-7 lead at the half. They would use that momentum swing on the other side of the locker room visit to jump ahead and take the win.
Wilburton will finish out its regular season on the road as they take on Valliant on Nov. 6.
Antlers 36, Hartshorne 0
Hartshorne battled on the road at Antlers on Friday, where the Bearcats took the win 36-0.
The Bearcats (6-3, 3-3) were able to strike first, but the Miners (1-8, 1-5) defense held strong, keeping the Antlers lead at 8-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bearcats found purchase and scored again to take a 16-0 lead. But just as in the first quarter, the Miners held strong and didn’t allow another score before heading to the locker room at the half.
But in the second half, Antlers was able to find an offensive rhythm and push itself forward to the win.
Next for the Miners, they will round out the regular season with a home game against Hugo on Nov. 6.
Allen 32, Savanna 27
Savanna faced off in a fight to the finish against Allen, where the Mustangs held off the Bulldogs for the 32-27 win.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4) came out of the gate, striking first to take the lead. The Mustangs (5-4, 3-3) would next score a safety and trail Savanna 7-2 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs added another score to take a 13-2 lead at the half.
But in the second half, both teams began to find a rhythm on offense, but Savanna held strong to lead 20-16 after three quarters.
The game came down to the final quarter, where Allen scored twice to Savanna’s extra score to take the narrow win over the Bulldogs.
Savanna will next face off against Wewoka on the road on Nov. 6.
Gore 47, Canadian 8
Canadian hit the road to take on Gore, where the Pirates took the 47-8 win on Friday.
The Cougars (2-4, 1-2) battled with the A-No. 6 Pirates (6-0, 5-0), but it was Gore that scored first to take the early lead.
Canadian’s defense stood strong after the score, and held the Pirates to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.
But in the second quarter, Gore used a pair of scores and a field goal to create some space and used that to push itself to the win.
Next up for the Cougars will be a home game against Colcord on Nov. 6 to round out the regular season.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.