When the green machine took the field, they left no doubt.
Quinton hosted Welch in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class B State football playoffs, with the green machine rocketing out to a 54-6 win.
Quinton (8-2) put itself on the board early and often, blasting out for 48 points in the first quarter. Welch (8-3) had a responding touchdown in the second quarter, but Quinton added one more to seal away the win.
The green machine will advance to the second round of the Class B playoffs, and will travel to face off against B-No. 5 Regent Prep, who beat Summit Christian 55-0 on Friday.
WOODLAND 42, HARTSHORNE 6
Hartshorne hosted Woodland in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State football playoffs, where the Miners fell 42-6.
Woodland (7-4) got on the board first, scoring two quick touchdowns to take an early lead. But the Miners responded with a 67-yard drive at the start of the second quarter to score and make it a 14-6 game.
But Woodland responded with a scoring run to take a 36-6 lead at the half.
Both teams fought to the end but it’d be the Cougars taking the win and advancing to the next round.
The Miners finish the season with a record of 7-4, and an appearance in the OSSAA Class A State football playoffs.
