The Miners weren’t going to let anything stand in their way.
Hartshorne faced off against Wilburton in the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry game, where the Miners blasted out to the 52-9 win on their home field.
Miners coach Bill Williams said he was glad to get the win, but knows his team is hungry for more.
“I felt like we played sloppy early…we expect a lot out of this team. We lost a heartbreaker game one — and this is a rivalry game, there’s a lot of distractions,” he said. “We have to be focused on the mission here. We have a chance to be a district champion and make a playoff run, and as good as a win is tonight, on the coaching side, we’ve got to get a lot better.”
The Diggers nabbed an early fumble by Hartshorne to take possession of the football. But the Miners (1-1) got it right back as Acetin Rowell nabbed a pick-six for the 83-yard score.
The Miners later added another score as quarterback Jackson Moody connected with Malachi Sunagoowie to put Hartshorne up by two scores after the first quarter.
Carter Johnson next had his turn, catching a pass for a 30-yard score. Rowell later added in another to make it a 26-0 Hartshorne lead.
The Miners kept pushing forward, with scores from Kelby Thomason and Rowell to make it a 40-0 lead at the half.
Hartshorne blasted out of the locker room on the other side, as Thomason housed one for 70 yards. But the Diggers answered as Tanner Long hit the field goal to put Wilburton on the board.
Wilburton (0-2) had one final say as Troy Clark powered his way for a 49-yard touchdown, but it’d be the Miners earning the win.
Next up for Hartshorne, the Miners will host Heavener on Sept. 8 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Wilburton will take a bye week before facing Panama on Sept. 15.
WARNER 61, SAVANNA 8
Savanna faced off against Warner in its season opener on Friday, where the Bulldogs fell 61-8.
Warner (1-0) struck first, nabbing momentum as it pushed its way out front. The Bulldogs (0-1) answered late and earned a two-point conversion, but it’d be the Eagles earning the win.
Next up for Savanna, the Bulldogs will host Canadian on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
WETUMKA 61, QUINTON 16
Quinton traveled to face Wetumka in its season opener, where it fell 61-16.
The green machine (0-1) struck first, earning a two-point conversion for the 8-0 lead. But Wetumka (1-0) answered to tie up the game.
That set off a scoring run for the Chieftans, as they took the lead late into the game. Quinton battled and scored once more, but it’d be Wetumka taking the win.
Next up for Quinton, it’ll face off against Keota in its home opener Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.
