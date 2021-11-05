The Miners weren’t going down without a fight.
Hartshorne traveled to take on Hugo (7-3, 5-2) on Friday, with the Miners falling 32-20.
The Buffaloes put points up early in the first quarter, but the Miners hit right back thanks to a Jackson Moody short-yardage rush. But Hugo would add several more touchdowns to take a 25-7 lead at the half.
In the second half, Hartshorne battled back, trading touchdown scores — with Carlos Pajaro and Bryson Cervantes putting up points for the Miners.
But it wouldn’t be enough, as Hugo held off Hartshorne to take the win.
The Miners finish the season 4-6, and 3-4 in district play.
WILBURTON 42, VALLIANT 20
Wilburton hosted Valliant (1-9, 0-7) in the final game of the season, with the Diggers taking the 42-20 win.
The Diggers struck first, scoring twice to take a 14-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, the Bulldogs tried to cut into the Wilburton lead, but the Diggers continued finding ways to score, and bolting out to an extended lead and the win.
With the win, the Diggers finish the season with a 1-9 record, and 1-6 in district play.
DEWAR 56, QUINTON 6
Quinton (4-6, 2-3) hosted No. 2 Dewar (10-0, 5-0) on Friday, with the green and white falling 56-6.
Quinton struck first, scoring the game’s first touchdown to gain an early lead. But the Dragons struck back, and successfully converted a two-point try to take the lead.
From there, the Dragons found their rhythm, and rode the wave of momentum to the win.
Quinton finishes fourth in District B-5, will advance to the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 12.
WEWOKA 26, SAVANNA 20
Savanna played host to Wewoka (5-5, 4-3) in the final game of the season, with the Bulldogs falling 26-20.
The Bulldogs finish the season with a 2-8 record, and 1-6 in district play.
COLCORD 71, CANADIAN 0
Canadian hosted Colcord (8-2, 5-2) in the last game of the season, with the Cougars falling 71-0.
The Cougars finished the season with a 1-9 record, and 1-6 in district play.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
