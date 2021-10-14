The green and white weren't going down without a fight.
Quinton (3-4, 1-1) hosted Wetumka (5-2, 2-0) on Thursday, with the green and white falling 50-30.
Quinton put itself on the board first, but Wetumka answered right back to tie the game in the first quarter. But the green and white answered right back to take a 16-8 lead at the half.
In the second half, Wetumka scored twice to start the third with Quinton responding with one of its own to tie the game 22-22.
But in the fourth quarter, it’d be Wetumka pushing themselves out front and holding on for the win.
Next up for Quinton, it’ll hit the road to take on Porum on Oct. 21.
ATOKA 30, HARTSHORNE 13
Hartshorne (2-5, 1-3) welcomed Atoka (2-5, 1-3) to town on Thursday, with the Miners falling 30-13.
The two teams battled and traded scores for most of the first half, with the Wampus Cats taking the 20-13 lead at the half.
But in the second half, Atoka held the Miners back to hold on for the win.
Next up for the Miners, they’ll hit the road for the Battle of Gowen Mountain in Wilburton on Oct. 22.
CENTRAL SALLISAW 34, CANADIAN 22
Canadian (1-6, 1-3) played host to Central Sallisaw (2-5, 1-3) on Thursday, with the Cougars falling in a 34-22 battle.
Central Sallisaw put itself on the board first, but the Cougars punched right back to take the lead. That led to a back and forth that saw Central take a 28-16 at the half.
In the second half, the back-and-forth battle continued — with Central pushing itself in front to take the win.
The Cougars will hit the road next week, as they face off against Warner.
EUFAULA 55, WILBURTON 0
Wilburton (0-7, 0-4) hosted district foe Eufaula (6-1, 4-0) on Thursday, with the Ironheads taking the 55-0 win over the Diggers.
Wilburton will next set its sights on Hartshorne as the Diggers host this year’s edition of the Battle of Gowen Mountain on Oct. 22.
OKEMAH 55, SAVANNA 7
Savanna (1-6, 0-4) traveled to take on Okemah (7-0, 4-0) on Thursday , with the Bulldogs falling 55-7.
The Bulldogs will continue their road slate on Oct. 22 with a game at Liberty.
