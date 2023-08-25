The Cougars fought to the end.
Canadian (0-1) kicked off the first game in Pittsburg County in the 2023 season against Ketchum, where the Cougars battled but fell 52-0.
The Cougars battled hard, but it’d be Ketchum putting itself on the board. Despite the early deficit, Canadian players kept the energy as they fought every down.
Ketchum (1-0) pushed back, scoring again to propel itself further in the lead.
Canadian battled tooth-and-nail to the end, but it’d be Ketchum sealing away the win.
Next up for the Cougars, they’ll travel south down Highway 69 to face in-county opponent Savanna on Sept. 8 — with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
HENRYETTA 40, HARTSHORNE 32
The Miners weren’t going down without a fight.
Hartshorne faced off in a road contest against Henryetta Friday, where the Miners battled back and forth but fell 40-32.
The Miners (0-1) struck first, powering their way into a 8-0 lead. But the Knights (1-0) responded with a pair of scores to put themselves into a 12-8 lead.
Not to be outdone, Hartshorne punched back with extra force — blasting out for multiple scores to lead 32-12.
But in the second half, the Knights made their rally. Finding an answer, they responded with scores of their own. It’d be a fight to the finish, but Henryetta held on for the win.
Next up for Hartshorne, the Miners will face Wilburton in the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry game on Sept. 1.
GORE 28, WILBURTON 0
Wilburton battled on the road against Gore Friday to open the season, but fell 28-0.
The Pirates (1-0) struck first, taking an early lead. But the Diggers (0-1) kept pushing against their opponents, never backing down. But it’d be the Pirates holding on for the win.
The Diggers will now set their sights on rival Hartshorne with the Battle of Gowen Mountain to be the next game up Sept. 1.
