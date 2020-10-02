The Hartshorne Miners hosted Valliant in a district matchup at home, where they took a decisive 33-12 win on Friday.
The Miners (1-4, 1-1) received the ball to start the game, and Xavier Fraser took the return 80 yards for the first score of the game.
Hartshorne then followed that up with a pass from Bryson Cervantes to Timothy Noriega for a 15-yard score. After the Miners defense held off the Bulldogs from scoring, John Beauchamp punched it in to take a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs intercepted a pass from Cervantes and returned it for their first score of the night. But the Miners answered right back behind a short-yard run by Micah Baker to extend their lead heading into the half.
In the opening of the second half, the Bulldogs marched downfield and used a short-yardage run to try to cut into the deficit. But in the fourth quarter, Keegan Barnhill took off for 27 yards to score a touchdown and help seal the victory for the Miners.
Cervantes finished the game completing 6-of 12 passes for 77 yards and a score. Micah Baker led the ground game with 15 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown, while Tommy Hardin and Fraser led the receiving corps, combing in three catches for 51 yards.
The Miners will next travel to take on Idabel on Oct. 9.
Porter 29, Canadian 8
The Canadian Cougars hosted Porter in a district showdown on Friday, but fell 29-8.
Porter opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal halfway through the first quarter. They followed that with a 19-yard run and two-point conversion to take an early 11-0 lead.
But the Cougars (2-3, 1-1) answered right back as Jake Brewster completed a pass to Gavin Satterwhite for the 35 yard score before the half.
In the second half, Porter used two more touchdowns and a field goal to hold off the Cougars and steal the win.
Brewster finished with eight passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Isaac Tanner added 60 yards on 14 carries. Satterwhite finished the night with three catches for 40 yards and the score.
The Cougars will next take to the road to face off against Talihina on Oct. 9.
Idabel 35, Wilburton 7
The Wilburton Diggers hosted district newcomer Idabel on Friday, but fell 35-7.
The Diggers (3-2, 0-2) were without starting quarterback Grayson Mathis, who was ruled out pre game due to injury. Instead, Christian Gockel got the nod to helm the Wilburton offense.
Idabel put themselves on the scoreboard first with an early drive in the first quarter. They would score again to extend their lead, but Wilburton answered as Gockel tucked the ball and sprinted 53 yards for a touchdown.
However, in the second half, Idabel used its lead and momentum to tack on a few more scores and secure the win over the Diggers.
Up next for Wilburton, they’ll hit the road for a matchup against Hugo on Oct. 9.
Caddo 36, Quinton 26
Quinton faced off against Caddo on Friday night and fell 36-26.
Quinton (2-2) fell behind as the Bruins started first on the scoreboard, but were able to answer back twice in the second quarter to tie the ballgame at 14-14 at halftime.
In the second half, Quinton scored to put themselves ahead, but the Bruins quickly tied it back up.
After trading scores once again, the two teams found themselves tied 26-26 in the third quarter. But the Bruins were able to break through, scoring several more times to take the win.
Next for Quinton will be a home matchup with Webbers Falls on Oct. 9.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
