The Miners came ready for revenge.
Hartshorne (3-5, 2-3) traveled to Wilburton (0-8, 0-5) to face off in the annual Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry game, with the Miners avenging last season's loss and taking the 42-20 win over the Diggers.
The Miners struck first as Bryson Cervantes powered his way into the end zone. But Wilburton had an answer, with Grayson Mathis tossing a pass across the goal line — with the extra point giving the Diggers a 7-6 lead.
Later, it’d be Jackson Moody breaking loose and bolting out 37 yards to retake the lead for the Miners heading into the second quarter.
In the second, Cervantes let it fly toward Xavier Fraser, who took the pass 45 yards into the end zone to extend the Miner lead.
Ready to strike back with the ball, Mathis tucked the ball under his arm and trotted out 66 yards to trim the Hartshorne lead down to six.
With time winding down in the half, Fraser got his second touchdown of the night on a five yard run and extending the Miner lead. But the Diggers kept chipping away, and Mathis found Aubrey Runkle on a 67-yard touchdown score to cut the Hartshorne lead to 28-20 at the half.
In the second half, the Miners went right back to work on the offensive end. Cervantes added another two scores on rushing touchdowns, and the Hartshorne defense shut out the Diggers in the second half to secure the win.
Cervantes finished 10-of-16 passing for 135 yards and a score, while also rushing for 119 yards and three more touchdowns. Moody led the ground game with 127 yards and a score.
Mathis finished the night completing nine passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, while Runkle led the Diggers receivers with seven catches for 197 yards and the score.
Hartshorne will next host Antlers on Oct 29, while Wilburton will travel to Atoka. Kickoff of both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
QUINTON 50, PORUM 0 (THURSDAY)
Quinton (4-4, 2-1) hit the road to face Porum (1-7, 0-3) on Thursday, with the green and white jumping out to a 50-0 win.
Caden Williams started the scoring off for the Q, using the opening drive to punch in the opening touchdown. Later, Ryan Clark had his turn, and Eli Blankenship connected with Trenton Patterson to put the green and white up 24-0 midway through the first quarter.
After an interception by Clark to give Quinton the ball once again, Blankenship found Patterson for the second time to make it a 30-0 lead after the opening quarter.
The scoring continued in the second quarter through the air, as Blankenship this time found Malachi Herring for another score. Martin Torres later took hold and charged into the end zone to give Quinton a 44-0 lead at the half.
Defensive efforts took over for most of the start of the second half, until Blankenship punched in a touchdown to enforce the mercy rule in the third quarter and seal the victory for Quinton.
The green and white will next return home to the Q to play host to Weleetka on Oct. 29, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
WARNER 76, CANADIAN 0
Canadian (1-7, 1-4) battled against Warner (7-1, 4-1) on Friday night, with the Eagles taking the 76-0 win.
The Cougars will next return home to face off against Gore on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
LIBERTY 54, SAVANNA 14
Savanna (1-7, 0-5) faced off on the road against Liberty (2-6, 2-3) on Friday, with the Bulldogs falling 54-14.
Savanna will now return home to host Allen on Oct. 29, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
