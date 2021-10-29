The Miners have done what no other team has done this season.
Hartshorne (4-5, 3-3) went up against Antlers (8-1, 5-1) on Friday, with the Miners taking the gritty 13-12 win and handing the Bearcats their first loss of the season.
Defensive efforts dominated the opening quarter, but Antlers put itself on the board first with a nine yard run from Conner Hammonds — but failed to earn the two-point conversion.
But the Miners had an answer, as Bryson Cervantes found Xavier Fraser for a 19-yard passing touchdown. And with the ensuing kick, Hartshorne took a 7-6 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Bearcats took the lead back with a short-yard run by Garrett Bailey — once again failing to convert the two-point try.
Locked in a tense battle, Hartshorne would respond in a big way in the fourth quarter. Seeing his opportunity, Jackson Moody saw an opening — bolting out for the 31-yard score and sealing the victory for the Miners.
The Miners will next wrap up the regular season on Nov. 5 as they travel to face off against Hugo.
SAVANNA 28, ALLEN 20
Savanna (2-7, 1-5) hosted Allen (2-7, 0-6) on Friday, with the Bulldogs taking the 28-20 win.
The two teams came out ready for a battle, and started to trade scores back and forth — leading to a 14-14 tie at the half.
But in the third quarter, the Bulldogs came out with a fury, scoring to put themselves out front.
Although the Mustangs had an answer, the Bulldogs responded right back with another touchdown of their own — securing the win over Allen.
Next up for Savanna, the Bulldogs will finish the regular season with a home matchup against Wewoka on Nov. 5.
WELEETKA 32 QUINTON 8 (THURSDAY)
Quinton (4-5, 2-2) faced off against Weleetka (4-5, 2-2) on Thursday, with the green and white falling 32-8.
Both teams put themselves on the board in the first quarter, but it was the Outlaws that put themselves out front 12-8 at the end of the period.
That push would help keep the Outlaws out front, taking the win over Quinton.
Next up for the green and white, they will face off against Dewar in the regular season finale on Nov. 5.
ATOKA 20, WILBURTON 0
Wilburton (0-9, 0-6) traveled to take on Atoka (4-5, 3-3), with the Diggers falling 20-0.
Both teams stayed locked in a defensive slugfest for the entirety of the first half, and began the second notched in a scoreless tie.
But in the second half, the Wampus Cats made their way into the end zone in the third quarter, and used that momentum to charge to the win.
The Diggers will next finish the regular season on Nov. 5 as they play host to Valliant.
GORE 67, CANADIAN 0
Canadian (1-8, 1-5) battled against Gore (9-0, 6-0) on Friday, with the Pirates taking the 67-0 win over the Cougars.
The Pirates started their offense going early, and held off the Cougars as they jumped out to the win.
Canadian will next wrap up the regular season on Nov. 5 as they travel to play Colcord.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
