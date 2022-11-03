The Miners are heading to the postseason.
Hartshorne took to the road to face off against Liberty, with the Miners taking the 34-20 win and advancing into the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A playoffs.
The Tigers (5-5, 3-3) traded scores with Hartshorne to open the game, but the Miners (7-3, 5-1) responded with to take a 28-7 lead at the half.
The Miners kept their foot on the accelerator into the second half, blasting out of the locker room with an offensive rhythm to seal away the victory and power Hartshorne into the playoffs.
With the win, Hartshorne secures a second-place finish in District A-6 — advancing to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State playoffs to face the loser of Tonkawa-Woodland in the opening round of the playoffs.
QUINTON 46, WEBBERS FALLS 0
Quinton traveled to face Webbers Falls on Thursday, where the green machine took a 46-0 win and advanced into the OSSAA Class B playoffs.
Quinton (7-2, 3-1) wasted no time in putting itself on the board, and powered its way to a 40-0 lead at the half. On the other side, defensive efforts kept Webbers Falls (6-4, 2-3) from scoring as the offense added one more to seal away the victory.
With the win, Quinton solidifies a second-place finish in District B-5. The green machine will face off against the loser between Friday night’s game between Welch and Arkoma.
SPIRO 36, WILBURTON 6
Wilburton hosted Spiro in its final game of the season, where the Diggers fell 36-6 to the Bulldogs.
The Diggers (0-10, 0-7) got on the board first, but the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-3) answered to take a 17-6 lead at the half.
On the other side, the Bulldogs added in several more scores to seal away the win.
STROUD 60, SAVANNA 6
Savanna hosted Stroud in its final game of the season, with the Bulldogs falling 60-6 to the Tigers.
Stroud (7-2, 6-0) rocketed out into the lead early, taking a 54-0 lead at the half. On the other side, the Bulldogs (1-9, 0-6) nabbed a score of their own — but it’d be the Tigers sealing away the win.
CENTRAL SALLISAW 40, CANADIAN 12
Candadian hit the highway to face Central Sallisaw in the final game of the season, with the Cougars falling 40-12 to the Tigers.
The Tigers (6-3, 4-2) jumped out into the lead early, taking a 32-0 lead in the third quarter.
The Cougars (0-9, 0-6) responded with a pair of scores late, but the Tigers added another to seal the win.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.