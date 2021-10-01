The Miners jumped into the lead and never looked back.
Hartshorne (2-3, 1-1) traveled to face off against Valliant (1-4, 0-2) in the second week of district play, with the Miners taking the 34-0 shutout win.
The Miners opened things up by marching down the field, and used Carlos Pajaro to punch the ball into the end zone for the score.
Later in the second quarter, Hartshorne continued to make its way up and down the field. Caden James was handed the ball, and trotted 28 yards to the house for the score.
Quarterback Bryson Cervantes would then add a rushing touchdown of his own, leading to a 20-0 lead at the half.
In the second half, defensive efforts from both teams took over — leading to a scoreless third quarter.
But in the fourth, the Miners turned their offensive efforts back up once again as Cervantes used another short-yardage run to add to his team’s lead.
As the Bulldogs looked to find an answer, Hartshorne forced a fumble and took the ball back into the end zone for the final score and the win.
Cervantes finished the night going 9-of-19 for 103 yards, while also rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Fraser caught six of those passes for 85 yards, while James and Jackson Moody led the way on the ground, each earning 59 yards apiece.
The Miners will next return home to host Idabel on Oct. 8 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
IDABEL 52, WILBURTON 27
Wilburton (0-5, 0-2) traveled to Idabel (3-2, 2-0) on Friday, falling 52-27.
The Diggers traded scores with their opponents in the opening quarter, but the Warriors answered by adding a few more to take a 31-7 lead at the half.
Each team would score once again in the third quarter, but Wilburton then began cutting into the deficit in the fourth.
The Diggers added two more scores before Idabel answered with two more of its own to escape the rally and take the win.
The Diggers will return to Wilburton for the first home game of the season as they face off against Hugo on Oct. 8.
KONAWA 18, SAVANNA 13
Savanna (1-4, 0-2) faced against Konawa (1-4, 1-1) on Friday, with the Bulldogs falling 18-13.
The Tigers were able to strike first, but the Bulldogs retaliated with a score of their own to take a 7-6 lead at the half.
But in the second half, Konawa scored twice more to retake the lead from Savanna. Although the Bulldogs added another touchdown, they would be held off by the Tigers as they took the win.
Savanna will head back home next week, playing host to Mounds with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
PORTER 41, CANADIAN 14
Canadian (1-4, 1-1) battled against Porter (2-3, 2-0) on Friday, with the Cougars falling 41-14.
The Pirates put themselves on the board first, rocketing out to a 27-0 halftime lead.
They’d continue the offensive push into the second half. The Cougars answered with a pair of score in the fourth quarter to cut into the deficit, but it wouldn’t be enough as Porter stayed out ahead for the win.
The Cougars will next host Talihina on Oct. 8, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
CADDO 42, QUINTON 0
Quinton (2-3) battled against Caddo (4-1) on Friday, where it fell 42-0.
The Bruins jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, holding off Quinton to take the win.
The green and white will next head to Webbers Falls on Oct. 8, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
