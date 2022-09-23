When the Bulldogs and Miners clashed, it was a race to the finish.
Hartshorne travled to Savanna for the first time since 2007 as a district opponent, where the Miners took the 58-6 win over the Bulldogs.
The Miners (2-2, 1-0) got going early, punching in a score from the goal line to take the early lead. Quarterback Jackson Moody added in another run to make it a 13-0 lead over Savanna (1-3, 0-1) after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, a run by Acetin Rowell got the Miners into the red zone — and Moody completed a touchdown pass to add to the lead. Moody would later further add to the score, using a 55-yard touchdown run to put the Miners up 32-0 at the half.
On the other side of the locker room break, Moody again got his offense going by bursting out for a 40-yard touchdown run to further push the Miners out in front. But this time, Savanna answered as quarterback Ayden Fry tucked the ball under his own arm and rumbled 65 yards to put the Bulldogs on the board.
Hartshorne scored one more late in the third quarter to lead 45-6 heading into the final period. The Miners would get two more scores in the fourth quarter as they sealed away the win.
The Miners will next return to Hartshorne to face off against Wewoka, while the Bulldogs will play host to Mounds.
QUINTON 30, WELEETKA 28
Quinton (3-1) faced off against Weleetka (3-1) on the road, where the green and white held on for the dramatic 30-28 win.
The two teams batted back and forth for the majority of the game. Weleetka scored with little more than two minutes remaining, looking to use a two-point conversion to tie the game. But that attempt would be held off by the green and white to stay in the narrow two-point lead.
Weleetka attempted an onside kick, and was successful to give its offense the ball once again. But the Quinton defense held strong on a fourth down stop, giving its offense the ball back as it ran out the clock to seal the win.
Quinton will next face off against Strother next week in the Q.
ANTLERS 40, WILBURTON 23
Wilburton travled to face off against Antlers in the start of district play, where the Diggers fell 40-23.
The Bearcats (2-2, 1-0) put themselves on the board first, earning a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead. But the Diggers (0-4, 0-1) struck right back, also earning a successful two-point conversion to tie up the game 8-8 at the half.
In the start of the second half, Antlers found an offensive rhythm as the Bearcats pushed themselves out into the lead. Wilburton began cutting into the deficit, but it wouldn’t be enough as Antlers held on to take the win.
Wilburton will now focus its attention on Hugo, when the Diggers will hit the road to face off against the Buffaloes on Friday.
POCOLA 54, CANADIAN 6
Canadian (0-4, 0-1) faced off against Pocola (3-2, 1-0) on Friday, where the Cougars fell 54-6.
Pocola jumped out into the early lead, but the Cougars continued to battle as the game moved forward. Canadian broke the ice in the fourth quarter, but it’d be Pocola holding on to take the win.
Canadian will next face off against Gore, as the Cougars will battle the Pirates next Friday.
