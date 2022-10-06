The Diggers never stopped pushing toward the goal line.
Wilburton hosted No. 4 Eufaula in homecoming action on Friday, where the Ironheads took the 63-14 win over the Diggers.
The Diggers (0-6, 0-3) got the ball to start the game, but were soon backed up to their own goal. A miscommunication on the snap led to the Diggers being tackled in the end zone for the safety to give the Irionheads the early lead.
Eufuala (5-1, 3-0) next got the ball, and marched down the field. Quarterback Levi Adcock then tucked the ball under his arm and rumbled seven yards for the score and a 9-0 lead.
The Ironheads found more success in the run game, with Peter Lee charging for a four-yard touchdown. Later on their next possession, Adcock connected with Brett Pippenger on a 31-yard touchdown pass to add to the lead.
Lee nabbed one more short-yardage rushing score the next time out, giving the Ironheads the 29-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, it would be Adcock once again tucking the ball under his arm and rumbling 12 yards to keep the momentum for the Ironheads.
But when the Diggers got the ball, their determination rose to a new level as they took the field. Brayden Gorssnicklaus connected on a deep pass to move Wilburton down the field, and Troy Clark moved the chains with a 15-yard run to put the Diggers into Ironhead territory.
Penalties backed up Wilburton, forcing a fourth and long situation in Eufaula territory. But a back-to-back passes intended for Troy Clark drew consecutive pass interference calls to give Wilburton the first down at the 11-yard line.
It would only take a few more plays from the Wildcat, as Zyan Mafukidze barreled into the end zone for the score and put the Diggers on the board.
As time would down, Eufaula would find itself deep into Wilburton territory with only seconds remaining. With only enough time for one play, Adcock found Shade who tossed it to Pippenger for the successful hook-and-ladder to score and go up 43-7 at the half.
The Ironheads got the ball to start the second half, and Adcock quickly connected with Kaden Bumgarner on a dime for the 75-yard touchdown. Lee next tacked on a 41 yard score, putting Eufaula up 56-7.
But on their next possession, the Diggers punched right back. Clark found a seam, evaded multiple tackles, and exploded 60 yards to add to the Wilburton score and make it a 56-14 Eufaula lead after three quarters.
Eufaula added one final score late in the ballgame, closing the door on the win.
The Diggers will next face Valliant on Thursday, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. in Wilburton.
QUINTON 46, MIDWAY 0
Quinton roared out of the gate in its first district game of the season Thursday, with the green and white exploding for the 46-0 mercy rule win over Midway.
It was homecoming for Quinton (4-1, 1-1), and the team gave its fans a show early by forcing a turnover on downs. The green and white began churning up field, and Tyson Sustaire capped off the drive with a 28-yard run to put Quinton up 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
The scores kept come, and Eli Blankenship connected with Trenton Patterson on a 16-yard pass late into the period on the way to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Quinton kept up its offensive momentum. Blankenship once again found Patterson, this time for 49 yards as the green and white led 32-0.
Quinton added up its turnovers-on-downs, forcing Midway (3-3, 0-1) to give up the ball once again. They turned the opportunity into a lateral from Blankenship to Patterson as he rumbled 36 yards for the score.
Midway put together a drive deep into Quinton territory, but a fumble on the seven-yard line gave the home team the ball. They handed off the ball to Sustaire, and he exploded down the field for the 93-yard touchdown to put an exclamation point on the win.
Quinton will next face off against Caddo on the road on Oct. 13.
This post will be updated following Friday's football slate.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
