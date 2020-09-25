The Canadian Cougars started district play on an emphatic note as they took a 32-0 win over Hulbert on Friday.
The Cougars (1-2, 1-0) struck first on the board after Jake Brewster took off for a 36-yard score. They followed that up with back-to-back 16-yard and 32-yard runs by Daniel Ford-Thomas to take a 20-0 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Brewster completed a pass to Macen Ceno for a 14-yard score to start the period. And with just seconds remaining in the half, Austin Hammock found Brewster on a 56-yard score to seal the game for the Cougars.
Brewster finished with 43 yards and a touchdown on 3-of-5 passing, while also adding 40 yards on 10 carries and a score, and one receptions for 56 yards. Hammock completed 2-of-4 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, while Ceno had 16 carries for 102 yards and Ford-Thomas added four carries for 56 yards and two scores.
The Cougars will next take on Porter at Canadian on Oct. 2.
Eufaula 47, Hartshorne 14
Hartshorne faced off on the road at Eufaula to begin district play, with the Ironheads taking the win over the Miners 47-14.
The Miners (0-4, 0-1) began the game defending, and the Ironheads (2-2, 1-0) struck first, and used the momentum to take a 47-0 lead at the half.
Hartshorne struck in the third quarter, as Keegan Barnhill took off for 31 yards for the score. The Miners followed that up with a Jackson Moody short-yard run to add another score.
Bryson Cervantes completed 13-of-28 passes for 95 yards, while Xavier Fraser grabbed seven catches for 65 yards. Barnhill had two carries for 35 yards and a score, with Micah Baker adding five carries for 47 yards. Moody finished with four catches for 17 yards and a touchdown.
The Miners will next face off with Valliant at home at Butler-Jennings Field.
Antlers 46, Wilburton 24
The Wilburton Diggers opened up district play at home against Antlers, but fell 46-24 on Friday.
The Diggers (3-1, 0-1) opened up the game with an eight-yard pass from Grayson Mathis to Christian Gockel to take the early lead.
The Bearcats (4-0, 1-0) answered and used a two-point conversion to take the lead 8-6.
Wilburton answered back with a 26-yard score from Mathis to Kobe Green, who evaded two would-be tacklers for the score and 12-6 lead.
Antlers would answer twice and take a 24-12 lead at the half and carried the momentum to take the win over the Diggers.
Wilburton will next face off against district newcomer Idabel on Oct. 2.
Quinton 34, Keota 30
Quinton started off its district slate with a matchup against Keota, where the green and white took the win 34-30.
Both teams worked quick and traded scores, leading to a 24-18 Keota lead in the third quarter. But Quinton was able to score and used a two-point conversion to take a 26-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
In the fourth, Quinton struck again to extend its lead, which would prove useful as a Keota score and failed conversion sealed the victory for Quinton.
Next game up, Quinton will host Caddo at home on Oct. 2.
