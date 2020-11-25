After hanging on for the program’s first playoff win in 23 years, Quinton players sprinted to the fence on the west side of their home field for a physically-distant celebration with their coach.
Quinton football coach Kenny Hokit watched from across the street as his team made program history while he was quarantining due to being a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve been coaching a long time and there’s schools and coaches that experience a playoff win all the time, and I’m not one of them, so it was just very, very exciting,” Hokit said. “It was a real exciting moment.
“It’s something we’ve talked about since I got here,” said Hokit, who is in his third year at Quinton. “Our goal has been to get a playoff win and to reach that goal is exciting.”
Quinton (8-3) took the 36-13 home win last Friday against Arkoma in the team’s first playoff victory since Nov. 14, 1997 — a 13-7 home win against Davenport.
The green and white advanced to the third round at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (8-3). Friday’s winner advances to the state quarterfinals against the winner between Turpin and Velma-Alma.
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale ran away with the mercy-rule 52-6 victory against Drumright on Friday with 266 rushing yards to account for its total offensive output.
Marzell Washington finished with five carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns — touchdowns of 34, 80 and 20 yards.
The Mustangs are scoring 45.6 point per game and holding opponents to an average of 19.5 points.
Defense was key for Quinton early against Arkoma as Owen Nicholson linebacker Owen Nicholson picked off two passes and finished with two sacks and 18 tackles.
“He had a real consistent game on the defensive side of the ball,” Hokit said.
Some senior leadership helped Quinton pull away after halftime.
Senior Blaise Bray came in at quarterback against Arkoma to help the offense find its footing in the second half and he made some defensive plays late.
“Enough can’t be said about Blaise,” Hokit said. “He’s stepped in at quarterback when we needed him, he’s just been there and done what we’ve needed him to do and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
But Quinton also has a young core.
Nicholson is a junior and freshman Eli Blankenship made some big catches as the offense came in late.
Sophomore running back Tyson Sustaire finished with six carries for 108 yards and one score, adding a fumble return for a touchdown in the win.
“He’s got a motor like I’ve never coached before,” Hokit said. “He’s just 100 mph all the time and he’s really, really hard to block.”
So what will be the key to victory this week?
“When you go play a team that good, everything’s got to go just right,” Hokit said. “You can’t turn the ball over, you can’t have silly penalties like we had the other night, and you just got to control the ball.”
