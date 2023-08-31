When the smoke settles, the new kings of the mountain will be crowned.
Hartshorne will host Wilburton in the 2023 edition of The Battle of Gowen Mountain rivalry game, pitting the two long-time foes against each other once more.
Last season, the Miners were the victors on the road, taking a 22-16 win over the Diggers. But the slate is wiped clean with a new season, and new opportunities for both teams.
The Miners (0-1) are coming off a tough 40-32 loss on the road against Henryetta. Hartshorne led for most of the game until a Knights rally put things away in the fourth.
But the Miners have plenty of weapons at their disposal as they look to rally this week.
Senior quarterback Jackson Moody picked up right where he left off last season, leading the charge for the Miners. He was aided by Kelby Thomason and Acetin Rowell, as the multi-faceted offense got rolling.
Defensively, Cody Sanders and Treyce Morgan helped led the charge on the line, with Malachi Sunagoowie holding down the defensive end slot.
On the other side of the mountain, Wilburton (0-1) is coming off a hard-fought 28-0 loss on the road at Gore. But they’re now setting the rival Miners firmly in their sights.
Led by explosive senior running back Troy Clark, and combined with young talent such as quarterback Braiden Grossnicklaus, the Diggers push and power their way forward every play.
The Diggers defensively have grown and learned from the year previously, and will need no extra motivation as they prep to face their rivals.
In the last five seasons, the two teams have seen a fairly even back and forth on who takes the win and bragging rights home after the game — with Hartshorne holding the 3-2 advantage since 2018.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Butler-Jennings Field in Hartshorne.
SAVANNA AT WARNER, 7 p.m.
Savanna will open its 2023 season on the road Friday as the Bulldogs face off against Warner.
The Eagles will see a new head coach into the fray as Carter Bradley joins the program. Quarterback Jace Jackson returns for another season, after last year passing for 1,000 yards and rushing for nearly 500 more.
Preston Cannon will aid the ground game, while Ty Vinson will work his way around the offense.
Vinson will also go to work on the opposite side of the ball, and be joined by Easton Girty and cornerbacks Kaleb Spradlin and Kaden Moseley.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, will see faces old and new as Rick Cherry’s program gets back to work.
Senior Kinyon Burge and junior Ryan Ward will be leading the way for the receiving corps for the Bulldogs, while junior tailback Garrett Ward will run with the rock. The biggest change on the offense will be the installation of a brand new signal caller at the quarterback position.
Defensively, the Bulldogs are set to run a 4-2 scheme, led by a veteran group of players. Senior guard Brett Dickens and senior Caleb Whitfield will be major forces at linebacker, and senior Cade Smith will help hold the line.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
QUINTON AT WETUMKA, 7 p.m.
Quinton will take to the highway as it faces Wetumka in its season-opening game Friday.
Wetumka will be led by quarterback Alex Alford, who threw for nearly 1,000 yards last season and rushed for 1,800 more. He’ll be aided by running back Mason Allford, while Chloe Wrights and Budda Williams will be the top receivers.
Defensively, Mason Allford will be the top returning tackler, earning 86 tackles in the linebacker spot. He’ll be joined by fellow linebacker Elijah Harrison, with Logan Melton leading the defensive line.
Quinton, however, will be ready to combat that with weapons of its own.
Eli Blankenship will lead the way on offense, returning to quarterback duties for his senior season. A dual-threat athlete, he’ll be able to not only use his quick-fire arm, but his state meet-qualifying speed in the rushing attack.
Blankenship will also be aided in the ground game by running back Brett Barnes, giving Quinton options with every snap.
As an offense that likes to play strong and fast, Quinton’s no-huddle style of play will be anchored up front by linemen Ka’Maree Gragg and Bo Wagnon.
Defensively, the seniors Blankenship and Gragg will also contribute heavily – especially the dominating presence of Gragg on the line. Wagnon and Barnes will also be major keys, serving as hard-hitting linebackers.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
