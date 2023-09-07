It’s a battle down Highway 69 this week.
Canadian and Savanna will face off in a Pittsburg County showdown Friday at Savanna.
The Cougars (0-1) are coming off a loss to Ketchum in their opening week, while the Bulldogs (0-1) are coming home after last week’s loss to Warner. Both will be looking to rebound in the second week of action as they face off.
Last season, it was Savanna earning the 26-0 win. And it’ll be looking to earn another win in 2023 as it hosts the Cougars in the Dawg Pound.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. A new clear bag policy will be in effect, similar to fellow schools around the area.
HEAVENER AT HARTSHORNE, 7 p.m.
Hartshorne will play host to Heavener in its final game before district play.
The Miners (1-1) are rolling into the game after a major rivalry win over Wilburton last week. But they’re staying hungry for more.
“We have to be focused on the mission here,” Coach Bill Williams said. “We have a chance to be a district champion and make a playoff run, and as good as a win is tonight, on the coaching side, we’ve got to get a lot better.”
Acetin Rowell had two rushing touchdowns and Jackson Moody added in another in last week’s win, while Moody also connected with Malachi Sunagoowie, Carter Johnson, and Kelby Thomason through the air for multiple scores.
Meanwhile, the Wolves (1-1) are coming into the game after a loss to Central Sallisaw last week. But they’ll prove to be another chance for the Miners to take that next step towards their goals.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
KEOTA AT QUINTON, THURS. 7 p.m.
It’s the home opener for Quinton Thursday as Keota comes to town.
Keota (0-1) is coming off a season-opening 42-28 loss to Webbers Falls last week, while the green machine (0-1) are coming off a loss to Wetumka.
But it’ll be the home opener for Quinton, lending the green-clad faithful a chance to fill the stands and support their home squad.
Kickoff for Thursday night’s matchup is set for 7 p.m.
