Baseball players from around the area were selected to face off in the SEOBCA All Stars game May 17 at Mike Deak Field in McAlester.

Baseball is coming to Mike Deak Field for one final time this spring.

The Southeast Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced the rosters for its upcoming All Star game in McAlester, with multiple local players from around the area earning honors.

McAlester's Justin Mullins will helm the North team, which features Crowder's Cooper Allison, Royce Florenzano, and Trevor Chancellor, Buffs Seth Sam and Ethan Gillespie, and Wilburton's Lane Franklin.

Broken Bow's Jake Harris will coach the South team, which features Kiowa's Cody Scrivner and Twine Palmer.

The SEOBCA All Star game will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Mike Deak Field in McAlester, showcasing the many talents on the diamond in southeast Oklahoma.

Here are the complete rosters for the SEOBCA All Star game:

NORTH

Coach: Justin Mullins, McAlester

Beckett Wells, Allen

Jake Hisaw, Allen

Cooper Allison, Crowder

Royce Florenzano, Crowder

Trevor Chancellor, Crowder

Angel Alvarez, Heavener

Noah Ward, Heavener

Ethan Gillespie, McAlester

Seth Sam, McAlester

Brody Surmont, Oktaha

Hunter Dearman, Oktaha

Tyler Allen, Oktaha

Blake Dedmon, Spiro

Gannon Shackelford, Spiro

Will Rose, Stigler

Lane Franklin, Wilburton

CJ Halford, Wister

Joe Hammons, Wister

Landon Thomburg, Wister

SOUTH

Coach: Jake Harris, Broken Bow

Kreed Jones, Antlers

Timmy Paredes, Antlers

Kollin Ritchie, Atoka

Noah Sherill, Atoka

Hadyn Highfill, Broken Bow

Clayton Francis, Calera

Nakni Anna, Calera

Cody Scrivner, Kiowa

Twine Palmer, Kiowa

Carson Abbott, Latta

Jackson Presley, Latta

Cale Clay, Rattan

Jace May, Rattan

Seth Springfield, Rattan

Conner Cordell, Silo

Easton Ford, Silo

Kyler Proctor, Silo

Landon Griffin, Tushka

Ryan Vessels, Tushka

Kellan Lindley, Wright City

