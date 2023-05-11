Baseball is coming to Mike Deak Field for one final time this spring.
The Southeast Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced the rosters for its upcoming All Star game in McAlester, with multiple local players from around the area earning honors.
McAlester's Justin Mullins will helm the North team, which features Crowder's Cooper Allison, Royce Florenzano, and Trevor Chancellor, Buffs Seth Sam and Ethan Gillespie, and Wilburton's Lane Franklin.
Broken Bow's Jake Harris will coach the South team, which features Kiowa's Cody Scrivner and Twine Palmer.
The SEOBCA All Star game will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Mike Deak Field in McAlester, showcasing the many talents on the diamond in southeast Oklahoma.
Here are the complete rosters for the SEOBCA All Star game:
NORTH
Coach: Justin Mullins, McAlester
Beckett Wells, Allen
Jake Hisaw, Allen
Cooper Allison, Crowder
Royce Florenzano, Crowder
Trevor Chancellor, Crowder
Angel Alvarez, Heavener
Noah Ward, Heavener
Ethan Gillespie, McAlester
Seth Sam, McAlester
Brody Surmont, Oktaha
Hunter Dearman, Oktaha
Tyler Allen, Oktaha
Blake Dedmon, Spiro
Gannon Shackelford, Spiro
Will Rose, Stigler
Lane Franklin, Wilburton
CJ Halford, Wister
Joe Hammons, Wister
Landon Thomburg, Wister
SOUTH
Coach: Jake Harris, Broken Bow
Kreed Jones, Antlers
Timmy Paredes, Antlers
Kollin Ritchie, Atoka
Noah Sherill, Atoka
Hadyn Highfill, Broken Bow
Clayton Francis, Calera
Nakni Anna, Calera
Cody Scrivner, Kiowa
Twine Palmer, Kiowa
Carson Abbott, Latta
Jackson Presley, Latta
Cale Clay, Rattan
Jace May, Rattan
Seth Springfield, Rattan
Conner Cordell, Silo
Easton Ford, Silo
Kyler Proctor, Silo
Landon Griffin, Tushka
Ryan Vessels, Tushka
Kellan Lindley, Wright City
