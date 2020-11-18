Jaylee Moore is set to begin her final high school season on Dec. 1, but she’s already setting herself up to continue her career at the next level.
The Hartshorne senior signed her commitment to play college basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State College this week, and said she was thrilled at the opportunity to play for the Lady Mountaineers.
“I’m feeling good,” Moore said. “I’m excited.”
EOSC coach Al Davis said he was just as excited to have Moore join the team, and said she will make a good asset for the Lady Mountaineers.
“Jaylee is a great addition to our program. She can play multiple positions on the floor and can shoot the ball really well,” Davis said. “Her size and length will make it tough on opposing teams to guard her. She will do great things at Eastern, and I can’t wait to coach her."
Moore said she has been playing basketball since the third grade, when she joined a local YMCA team. Her love for the game only continued to grow, and when she came to Hartshorne, she saw a multitude of success.
She has been named to the McAlester News-Capital All-Area Team, as well as the Black Diamond All-Conference team, and her Lady Miner teammates have now made multiple trips to the state tournament, with last season’s tournament being called off just as it was beginning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And that’s why Moore said she doesn’t take any chance to play for granted.
“I came to realize it’s probably not going to be easy (to play this year). We will have to push through a lot of things and just hope for the best,” she said. “But as long as we can do our part, and everyone else does their part, I think we’ll be okay.”
Moore said it’s been a privilege to get to play with her teammates, many of whom have also signed and graduated to play college ball themselves. But she said that no matter what role one may have on the team, the Lady Miners always play for each other.
“I love all of them. We’re like one big family. Everyone is pushing each other to be the best that they can, and if someone’s down, everyone picks them back up,” Moore said. “They don’t want you to give up.”
When asked about her biggest supporters in both her life and basketball career, Moore didn’t hesitate to name a few special people in her life and credited them for all that they have done for her.
“Definitely my mom and dad, and my grandma,” she said. “My grandma has been my number one person through everything.”
So while she has the next step planned out, there’s still the immediate future to consider. Moore said she hopes that everyone can stay safe and teams will be able to move forward with their high school seasons.
She plans on Hartshorne making the state tournament once again, but she knows — after last season — how precious each and every chance to play can be.
“Just play every game like it’s your last.,” Moore said. “Right now, we don’t know what’s really going to happen.”
