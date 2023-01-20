The Lady Dawgs hit the ground running.
Savanna faced off against Haileyville in the consolation semifinals on Friday at Stuart, with the Lady Dawgs bolting out to a 47-15 win.
The Lady Dawgs jumped out early, using buckets from Ryleigh Ivy and Kylie James to take a 6-0 lead. After a timeout, Haileyville responded with a bucket from Madison McSwain to put the Lady Warriors on the board.
But Savanna had an answer of its own, using points from Sophia Calistro, and Makenna Hoffman on the way to a 22-2 lead after the first period.
In the second quarter, the Lady Warriors scored first thanks to McSwain. But the Lady Dawgs hit another scoring run, going 8-0 to end the quarter and lead 30-4 at the break.
On the other side of the half, Savanna continued its offensive push — riding the momentum to the win.
Calistro led the way for Savanna with 12 points, followed by Hoffman and Bailey Norton with eight points each, James, Lexi McGee, and Hailey Lalli with four points each, Brianna Fryer with three points, and Ivy and Aryanna Vanciel with two points each.
McSwain led the Lady Warriors with 13 points, followed by Shelby Ranells with two points.
Savanna advances to the consolation championship at 12 p.m. Saturday at Crowder, facing off against the winner between Crowder and Indianola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.