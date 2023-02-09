The Bulldogs are back.
Savanna baseball will be taking to the diamond once again this spring, as the Bulldogs embark on their 2023 spring schedule.
The Bulldogs will open on March 2 with two teams — Muldrow and Panama — coming to town. They’ll next face fellow Pitt 8 member Crowder on March 6, before hitting the road to face another Pitt 8 member — Haileyville.
After spring break, Savanna will host both Canadian and Indianola on March 20 before traveling to take on the field at the Weleetka Wooden Bat Tournament March 23-25.
Tournament action will continue March 30-April 1 as the Bulldogs join their fellow conference members at the 2023 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament.
Savanna will see a string of home games in April, with Warner, Stuart, Weleetka, and Pittsburg all coming into Bulldog country. The Dawgs will wrap up the regular season on the road at Antlers on April 24, before beginning postseason play.
Here is the complete 2023 Savanna spring baseball schedule:
March 2 vs. Muldrow/Panama, 4:30 p.m.
March 6 vs. Crowder, 4 p.m.
March 9 at Haileyville, 4 p.m.
March 10 vs. Coalgate, 4 p.m.
March 11 at Kiowa, 1 p.m.
March 13 at Wilburton, 1 p.m.
March 20 vs. Canadian/Indianola, 4 p.m.
March 23-25 at Weleetka Wooden Bat Tournament, TBA
March 27 vs. Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
March 30-April 1 at Pitt 8 Conference Tournament, TBA
April 6 at Caddo, 4:30 p.m.
April 10 vs. Warner, 4:30 p.m.
April 11 vs. Stuart, 4:30 p.m.
April 17 vs. Weleetka, 4:30 p.m.
April 18 vs. Pittsburg, 4 p.m.
April 24 at Antlers, 4:30 p.m.
April 27-29 at Districts, TBD
May 4-5 at Regionals, TBD
May 11-13 at State, TBD
