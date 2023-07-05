The Bulldogs are back.
Savanna is prepping its way for a return to the gridiron with the release of its 2023 football schedule.
The Bulldogs will host two scrimmages ahead of the start of the season against Wilburton and Coalgate. They will then hit the road to open the 2023 regular season slate at Warner on Sept. 1.
Savanna will return home the following week to host Pittsburg County foe Canadian on Sept. 8, and will next host Talihina on Sept. 15 as the Golden Tigers return to football action following last season’s hiatus.
The Bulldogs will next have a two-game road stint, first against another Pittsburg County foe Hartshorne on Sept. 22, followed by a trip to Mounds the following week.
Savanna will return home for back-to-back games against Liberty and Wewoka, before hitting the highway once more to face Allen on Oct. 20.
The Bulldogs will be back in Savanna Oct. 27 for Senior Night festivities and matchup against Konawa — before rounding out the regular season on the road at Stroud on Nov. 3.
Here is the complete 2023 Savanna football schedule:
Aug. 18 vs. Wilburton (Scrimmage), TBA
Aug. 25 at Coalgate (Scrimmage), TBA
Sept. 1 at Warner, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Canadian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Talihina, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Hartshorne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Mounds, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Wewoka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Allen, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 vs. Konawa, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Stroud, 7 p.m.
