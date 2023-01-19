A game so intense, it needed extra basketball to decide a winner.
Crowder and Savanna duked it out during the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament semifinals at Crowder on Thursday, where the Bulldogs edged the Demons in a 61-57 overtime win.
Braxton Leflore got the Bulldogs on the board first, followed by a lob lay-in from Tracyn Eldridge and a triple from Wyatt Stillwell on the way to a 7-0 lead as Crowder called a timeout with 6:03 to go in the quarter. The Demons responded on the other side, getting buckets from Cooper Allison and Johnathan Lizik to trim the deficit.
Savanna answered in kind — powering back out front with shots from Leflore and Stillwell. But the Demons weren’t done yet, using a steal-and-score from Lizik and triples from Sevryn Mills and Allison on the way to a 13-13 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Savanna hit another offensive rhythm with an 8-0 run to begin the period. Crowder hit back with points from Lizik, J.W. Ragan, and James Meek. But the Bulldogs had the last say in the half, rattling off a 9-4 run to take a 32-24 lead at the break.
Crowder come blazing hot out of the locker room, with Allison nabbing five quick points for the Demons. Mills later added a fadeaway three from the left win to make it a one-possession game. Leflore and Eldridge added points to create some space for the Bulldogs, but Mills hit one last floater to make it a 40-38 Savanna lead after three quarters.
Leflore hit a triple to start the fourth for the Bulldogs and extend the lead to five points. But Mills punched back with a 5-0 run to tie up the game at 43-43 with just under six minutes remaining in the game. After a defensive next few minutes, Mills would be fouled on a fast break and take to the charity stripe — making one and giving the Demons the lead with 4:03 to play.
Savanna tied it up with a foul shot, but Allison sank a short-range floater to give the Demons a two-point advantage with 2:47 remaining. Crowder kept hold of the lead, and made it a three-point game in the final 60 seconds — but the Bulldogs nabbed a corner three from Ayden Fry, and secured a turnover that ended in a bucket for Leflore to put Savanna back out front.
The Demons weren’t done yet, as Likik was fouled and took to the foul line with 2.4 seconds on the clock — sinking both of them to send the game to overtime at 53-53.
In the extra basketball period, the Bulldogs blasted out of the gate with points from Eldridge, Trae Garcia, and Stillwell. Crowder would be forced to foul, but Savanna hit its foul shots to secure the win.
Eldridge led the way for Savanna with 17 points, Stillwell with 16 points, Leflore with 14 points, Garcia with six points, Jaedon Dan with five points, and Fry with three points.
Mills led the Demons with 20 points, followed by Allison with 14 points, Lizik with 12 points, Meek with nine points, and Ragan with two points.
Savanna advances to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Crowder, facing off against Stuart. Crowder will move into the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at home, battling against Kiowa.
STUART 56, KIOWA 50
It was a fight to the end, with neither team willing to go away quietly.
Kiowa and Stuart battled it out in the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament semifinals on Thursday at Crowder, where the Hornets edged the Cowboys 56-50 to advance to the title game.
The Hornets struck first, using points from Gabe Clayton, Drevon Colbert, and Keaton Crenshaw to take a 5-0 lead. The Cowboys struck back with points from Eli Foris and Cooper McClendon, with Kiowa taking the narrow one-point lead.
But Stuart answered with a 6-2 run to end the quarter, taking a 12-10 lead into the second period.
In the second, the Hornets hit another scoring stretch — using a 7-2 run to take a seven-point lead as Kiowa called timeout with 5:00 remaining in the half.
The Cowboys would hit an offensive rhythm of their own late in the quarter, with points from Cason Church, McClendon, and Noah Foris to make it a 29-22 Stuart lead at the break.
The two teams battled back-and-forth to start the second half, with Kiowa cutting the deficit down to five points at the end of the third period.
Stuart used buckets from Crenshaw and Kobe Wilson to extend the Hornets’ lead to start the fourth, leading by 11 midway through the quarter as Kiowa called a timeout.
Noah Foris drained a three on the other side, but Wilson responded for the Hornets with a put-back bucket. Noah Foris hit another from the top of the key the next possession to cut the deficit to seven points, but Wilson hit a free throws to push the Stuart lead back to eight points.
Noah Foris sank another three the next time down the floor, but Colbert answered with a driving score to give Stuart a 48-41 lead as Kiowa called a timeout with 1:57 remaining. Eli Foris made a clean-up bucket on the other side as he was fouled, sinking his extra free throw to cut the lead to four points.
The Cowboys fouled to stop the clock, with Austin Mayer and Colbert hitting four free throws to extend the lead once again. But Kiowa punched back, with Noah Foris hitting a contested three to cut the Stuart lead down to just two points with 35.6 seconds remaining.
Kiowa was forced to foul and send Stuart to the line. The Hornets made four of their six final foul shots to hold off the Cowboys and seal away the win.
Wilson led the Hornets with 21 points, followed by Colbert with 15 points, Clayton with nine points, Crenshaw with seven points, and Nolan Stewert and Mayer with two points each.
Noah Foris led Kiowa with 25 points, followed by Eli Foris with 13 points, McClendon and Myer Medders with four points each, Church with three points, and Jaxon Wills with a free throw.
Stuart advances to the championship game in search of its third-consecutive title, where they’ll face off against Savanna at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Crowder. Kiowa moves into the third-place game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Crowder, facing the Demons.
