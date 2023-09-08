Mother Nature made her presence known on the field.
Canadian traveled to Savanna for a Pittsburg County battle on Friday, where the game was called with a 6-6 tie in the second quarter after a two-hour lightning delay.
After a defensive start that had both teams scoreless after the first quarter, the Cougars struck first on a quarterback keeper to lead 6-0.
But the Bulldogs punched right back, with a Kinyon Burge 30-yard touchdown to tie up the game.
Severe weather moved into the area, with a plethora of lightning forcing a delay. After two hours of a prolonged delay, the game would be called due to weather.
Next up for Canadian, the Cougars will face Wewoka on Sept. 15, while Savanna will host Talihina.
QUINTON 42, KEOTA 20 (THURSDAY)
Quinton hosted Keota in its home opener on Thursday, where the green machine blasted out for the 42-20 win.
Eli Blankenship got the green-clad warriors going early with a 59-yard touchdown, and later nabbed a 20-yard score for the early lead on the way to a 14-6 lead.
Keota looked to answer, but Quinton (1-1) kept punching away. The green machine kept powering its way forward with an offensive and defensive rhythm, easily sealing away the win.
Next up for Quinton, they’ll hit the road to face Cave Springs on Sept. 14.
HEAVENER 36, HARTSHORNE 26
Hartshorne faced off against Heavener on Friday, where the Miners fell 36-26 in a back-and-forth battle.
The Miners (1-2) struck first, jumping out to an early 14-0 lead. But the Wolves bounced right back, tying up the game at the half.
On the other side, the two teams traded scores in the third quarter. But in the fourth, it’d be the Wolves (2-1) pulling away for the win.
Next up for Hartshorne, the Miners will take a bye week before facing Savanna in district play on Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.