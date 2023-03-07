The Buffs got it done at the plate, while Seth Sam finished the job on the mound.
McAlester traveled to Midwest City for a district double-header on Monday, with the Buffs splitting the pair of games thanks to hot bats and a no-hitter from senior pitcher Sam in a 13-0 win.
After a narrow 8-6 loss in the first game, the Buffs (3-1, 1-1) quickly refocused on their opponents for the second game. McAlester struck first after loading up the bags, with a walk for Gunner Hodgell scoring the first run of the game.
In the bottom of the inning, the McAlester defense made quick work, going three-up-three-down to retire the side and hold the 1-0 lead.
The Buffs kept the Bombers (2-2, 1-1) away from scoring in the bottom of the next inning, as a pair of strikeouts from Sam and a tag out by Gannon Mullins ended any threat.
In the top of the third inning, Ethan Gillespie drilled an RBI double to left to earn McAlester another run. Spencer Stinchcomb later added a single, scoring two more runs for the Buffs. In the bottom of the inning, Sam continued his hot streak on the mound — earning three straight strikeouts to keep McAlester in the 4-0 lead.
The Buffs kept the momentum at the plate going in the top of the fourth inning, as Tyler Phillips and Ethan Watkins earned back-to-back knocks to put two on the bags. Caden Lesnau later followed with a line drive double to center — scoring Phillips and Watkins.
After a walk for Gillespie, Brayden Phillips drove both Gillespie and Lesnau in with a hard-hit double to centerfield.
McAlester score two more runs via walks, leading to a 10-0 lead after four innings.
Watkins led off the top of the fifth inning with a triple, with Sam reaching base on an error in the next at bat. Gillespie followed with a ground ball that resulted in an error for the Bombers and a score for the Buffs.
Hodgell used a single into right field to bring in Sam, and Gillespie later scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
Once again, the McAlester defense held strong — with Sam earning strikeouts to end the inning and the game, sealing away the no-hitter win.
Lesnau and Watkins led the way at the plate going 2-4, while Lesnau, Gillespie, Brayden Phillips, Hodgell, and Stinchcomb all earned two RBIs each.
Sam pitched all five innings for the Buffs, notching 12 strikeouts in the win on the mound.
After a home matchup against Oktaha on Tuesday, the Buffs will once again hit the road to take on Bixby on Friday — with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
