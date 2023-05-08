ADA — These Buffs are headed to Oklahoma City.
McAlester boys tennis faced the field at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional Monday at Ada, where Rhylan Riddel, Alex Jurkiewicz, and Chris Whaley all advanced to the state tournament.
Coach Chris Burns said he was extremely proud of not just his qualifiers, but all the Buffs that competed in regional play fought hard and represented well for the program and their community.
“We’ve really had some gut moments that have been inspiring,” he said. “We came out, gave it all we had in a bunch of spots. Not everybody pulled through (to state), but they did not come off the court with anything left in the tank — which was amazing to see some of the heart they put out there and really just went out and worked today.”
Riddel advanced after winning third in 1 Singles, while the duo of Jurkiewicz and Whaley punched their tickets as 1 Doubles. But on the whole, Burns said his entire team has a lot of be proud of after Monday’s events.
Burns especially praised the work of his seniors Riddel and Vaughn Stachmus, saying they exemplified to the younger classmen the hard work and dedication needed for success.
“It was great to see both of them leaving the program in such an inspiring manner, and showing the (underclassmen) they’re playing with what it means to fight and to try and get there, how hard it is to actually get to the state tournament,” he said. “Something for everyone else to look up to and kind of see what it takes.”
Burns again pointed out the fire and intensity each and every one of the Buffs brings to the court in every outing. And with an extremely young roster set to reload and grow in the coming seasons, he admitted that was a very good problem to have as a coach.
“You can’t beat it, having some guys and some athletes that want to go win,” Burns said. “It makes my life easy. All we have to do is teach them how to play tennis, and they do the competing…these kids have the fire to go and win, and they hate losing.”
Next up for Riddel, Jurkiewicz, and Whaley, they’ll face the competition at the OSSAA Class 5A State tennis tournament starting Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center. It’s going to be a quick turnaround for the Buffs, but Burns said the preparation is going to be all about physical and mental health.
“Try and get healthy, get some water in them, get them hydrated and rested,” he said. “There’s not too much tweaking we got…they played great, and hit some shots that I haven’t seen them hit all year.”
And as the final chapter on the 2023 season looms, Burns took one final look back at this spring. He smiled as he thought of his team, and is excited to see where they take themselves moving forward.
“It’s been great working with them all, and hopefully they see the hard work they’ve been putting in is paying off,” he said. “And that everyone underneath them is seeing it and ready to follow in their footsteps.”
