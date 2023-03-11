Brad Davis walked onto the court at Jim Norick Arena, sat down on the bench, and looked up into the arena lights. The wooden stands stood empty and silent, but echoes of the past filled that space with memories of the venue’s storied history.
Affectionately known as “the Big House,” Davis already had some experience on the floor which he now stood — but this time, taking to it as a head coach.
Davis spent three years as a player at Quinton High School before transferring to Red Oak his senior season. He and the Eagles made a magical run through the playoffs, culminating in the 2016 championship game against Leedey. The Eagles dominated, dog-piling at center court to the roaring crowd.
Now Davis was back in the Big House, having helped lead the Quinton girls basketball team to the state tournament in his first year at the helm.
“I’m just really proud,” he said. “I bet you can go ask anybody when I took the job, and I doubt anybody thought that we would be here. I’m just really proud for the girls. I know it’s nice for the girls and the whole community to see success like this. So looking back on it, I’m just really happy for the girls.”
Quinton fell to eventual-champion Seiling in the opening round, but an emotional Davis said returning to the state tournament after all these years as a coach was special — and the people deserving the most praise were his players.
“It was awesome. I have no words to describe it. Being in the Big House just gives you a magical feeling, you know?” he said. “I was lucky enough to get to play here…but I’m just really proud of the girls.”
Davis played college basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State College. He later signed with Northeastern State University, averaging 11.9 points per game and led the team with 92 assists his senior season in 2020-2021.
But when his playing days were over, his career in basketball started down a new path.
Davis was hired to take over the Quinton girls basketball team — returning him to his roots. He said he was excited about the opportunity, but knew things would be tough as he established his program.
“It’s been a process. There’s been a ton of growing pains, a ton of ups and downs. We’ve definitely had a lot of adversity at times,” he said.
But Davis said he could see the progression as each girl bought into the program, overcame adversity, and began building something special.
“I thought we’ve gotten a lot better throughout the year,” he said. “I think the biggest part is we’ve gotten a lot tougher throughout the year.”
That tenacity led to a 23-7 record with a district title, regional runner-up, area consolation title, and state tournament appearance.
A lot tougher, indeed.
Davis again thanked the school and community of Quinton, which surrounded the team and supported them so fiercely — making history as only the fourth Quinton girls team to advance to the Big House.
And Davis was quick to point out none of it would have been possible without every single player on his team — including the senior leadership that has left a lasting legacy.
“I had a group of seniors that came in every day and put the work in, and they really set the standard and set the foundation for some really good underclassmen that are going to be (dang) good,” he said. “All I can say is you don’t want to see us in a couple years.”
