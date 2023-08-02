The green machine is ready to get back to the field.
Quinton will be getting back to action as it embarks on its 2023 football schedule.
After scrimmage action to warm up the first two weeks, Quinton will open the regular season on the road as the team faces off against Wetumka on Sept. 1. The green and white will then have its first home game of the season Sept. 7 as it plays host to Keota.
After a Sept. 14 road trip to Cave Springs, Quinton will once again return home to face Weleetka on Sept. 21. The following week will see homecoming festivities to go alongside a matchup against Strother.
The month of October will see Quinton usher in district play, as the green and white hit the highway to face Midway on Oct. 6. They’ll have a home game the following week against Caddo, before traveling once more to face Dewar on Oct. 19.
Quinton will round out the regular season at home, first with a game against Porum on Oct. 26, then with Senior Night honors and a game against Webbers Falls on Nov. 2.
Here is the complete 2023 Quinton football schedule:
Aug. 18 Scrimmage, TBD
Aug. 24 at Arkoma (Scrimmage), 4 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Wetumka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Keota, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Cave Springs, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Weleetka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Strother (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Midway, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 vs. Caddo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Dewar, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs. Porum, 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 vs. Webbers Falls (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
