OKLAHOMA CITY — From the moment the green and white took the floor, the players knew they were making history.
Quinton faced off against No. 1 Seiling in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A State girls basketball tournament on Wednesday, where Quinton fell 76-40 in the quarterfinal round.
Coach Brad Davis lauded his team’s efforts all season long, and said even just qualifying for the state tournament has been great for the program and community.
“I’m just really proud,” he said. “I bet you can go ask anybody when I took the job, and I doubt anybody thought that we would be here. I’m just really proud for the girls. I know it’s nice for the girls and the whole community to see success like this. So looking back on it, I’m just really happy for the girls.”
Davis said the result wasn’t what they wanted, but his Quinton team made history by being the fourth girls team ever to play in the state tournament — and that they have many reasons to hold their head up high.
“They realize that we just played a really good Seiling team, but we just accomplished something that — I don’t know how long Quinton’s been a school, but four times in history, that’s a pretty cool deal,” Davis said.
“Right now, they’re just upset. Right now, I’ve got a group of girls that doesn’t like losing — which I don’t either,” he added. “But at the same time, they should be really proud of themselves. They’ve accomplished something only four groups has ever accomplished. So it’s pretty cool.”
The Lady Cats (25-1) struck first with a pair of scores, but Quinton answered right back with a baseline bucket from Abigail Miller and later a triple from Bailey Nester. Seiling next hit a scoring run, but that would be broken buy a big three from Nester on the way to a 27-11 Lady Cats lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Quinton started the period with back-to-back triples from Miller and Nester to trim the deficit down to 12. The green and white next got a fast-break bucket from Alexis Purdom to pull with 10 points.
Seiling hit a 6-0 run in response, but Quinton wasn’t done yet — using scores from Pudom and Nester to make it a 37-24 Seiling lead at the half.
Nester hit a baseline jumper to start the second half, but a Seiling scoring run pulling the Lady Cats added to the lead. Purdom ended that run with a swishing triple, but another scoring run to end the period led to a 64-31 Seiling lead.
The green and white battled to the end, but it’d be Seiling sealing away the win.
Nester and Pudom led the way for Quinton with 13 points each, followed by Miller with six points, Alivia Daniels and Ella McBeath with three points each, and Emma Floyd with two points.
Seiling advances to face the winner between Cyril and Okarche in the semifinal round 12 p.m. Friday, with the winner of that game advancing to the state championship game.
Quinton finishes its season with a record of 23-7 and a state tournament quarterfinal appearance.
Davis applauded the leadership and work ethic of his senior group to set the precedent for the underclassmen as they power forward in the years ahead. And while at a bit of a loss for words, he shared sentiments of gratitude with the Quinton community for following every step of the way with this team.
“Thanks to the community for all the overwhelming support, it’s been awesome,” Davis said. “I’m just really, really proud of the girls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.