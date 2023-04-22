Matthew Rice sat on the wooden bleachers, looking around at the empty gym. But to him, the flashes of memories made it seem packed like game night once again.
The Pittsburg senior recalled what his final season looked like through his own eyes, and said he was proud of the way his team progressed throughout the year.
“It started out rough, but we finally found where everybody was best at and kind of clicked in our own roles,” he said.
Rice talked of his journey and learning curve as he and his fellow seniors stepped into veteran leadership roles.
“You had to learn as you go, and kind of coach the younger kids as you went,” he said. “It was fun though.”
The Panthers had their fun and got rolling, with Rice averaging 21.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game on the way to being named the 2023 McAlester News-Capital Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Rice said his high-scoring efforts were never forced. Instead, he let the game flow naturally — while still knowing he’d have to attack the basket.
“I kind of just let the game take place,” he said. “I know I’m going to have to score.”
In addition to driving down the lane, Rice lit up the scoreboard from beyond the arc as well. He said his favorite shot is a right-side three, and he could tell early in a game if he was going to be successful.
“I think everybody has that one shot that when they hit it, they think ‘I’m on tonight,’” he said.
But Rice’s journey through high school hoops has now come to an end. As he looked back on the adventure, he said he was thankful for the opportunity and people he met along the way.
“I’m glad I got to do it with the coaches I had, and the teammates I had,” he said. “It was a fun ride.”
And he’s proud of what he’s been able to accomplish both on and off the court during his time as a Panther, giving props to a few people he quickly noted were always in his corner cheering him on.
“My grandpa and my dad,” he said without hesitation.
Rice will graduate from Pittsburg in May, and plans to attend linemen school to learn the trade. But as he saw the youngest Panthers fans ferociously cheering the team on, he shared a little advice for them as they prepare to be in his shoes one day.
“Just be the better person, do the right thing,” Rice said. “And keep working.”
