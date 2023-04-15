Jayda Holiman looked around the gymnasium she has called home the last two seasons and smiled.
The McAlester senior made plenty of memories in her time as a Lady Buffalo. She was one of the key parts of last season’s state championship team, and stepped into the role of floor general this season.
“It went amazing. It taught me how to be a leader; a lot of lessons,” Holiman said of senior year. “Coach (Jarrod) Owen showed me many different ways on how to see the game from his perspective, and helped me out to be more of a leader.
“There’s more to it than basketball,” she added. “Higher IQ, just being a point guard and knowing what to call, and how to control my emotions too.”
Holiman thrived in her role, helping McAlester to an area tournament berth and averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.6 steals per game on her way to being named the 2022-2023 McAlester News-Capital Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
She said there were some growing pains to become the leader on the floor, but that she knew it was her opportunity to grow as a player alongside her teammates.
“I knew what we were capable of,” Holiman said. “When I first started out, it was pretty hard because it was new for me having to take this role. and everyone told me ‘you have to take it fast, it’s coming.’ It just helped me a lot, really.”
The last few years have gone past almost like a blur to Holiman, and now she’s just a short time away from graduation. But her career in basketball is far from over, as she has signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas.
Holiman said she’s looking forward to the opportunity, which is why she stays working on her craft on the hardwood.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “Right now I’m working really hard, staying in the lab to get stronger and bigger, and be ready. I know that it’s going to be a big step for me since everyone is going to be highly skilled, so I’m just working to be ready for it.”
Holiman said she wouldn’t have been able to accomplish the things she did this season and in her career if not for the network of support of coaches, family, and friends.
“It’s been amazing knowing that if I have a step back, someone’s always right there to push me back up in a positive way,” she said. “Coach Owen would bring me into his office and have these little talks with me to keep me going. and especially my dad, he always gives me those moment to tell me I can still do it.
“And all my family members,” she continued. “My mom, my stepmom, my grandma, my brothers, and everyone.”
The moments began flooding past Holiman’s eyes as she looked back on her life at McAlester. She called her time a blessing, and said it was the people that made the difference.
“I have so many memories going through my head,” Holiman smiled. “I would say building relationships with people, like real relationships. Making friends, best friends — like my best friend Madigan (Griffith) — building just true relationships with people. That’s what I would say is the biggest (impact), because culture is everything for me.”
“I will always be proud to be a Lady Buff,” she summarized. “It was truly a blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.