Before Halle Giaudrone goes about anything in her life, she prays.
The graduating Kiowa senior’s faith is a big part of who she is, and she said it’s helped lead her down her path through life and softball.
“I wouldn’t have the success and stuff that I’ve had without Him,” she said. “God has used me so much through my career.”
Giaudrone had a massive spring season, earning a .610 batting average, a .649 on-base percentage, 27 home runs, 79 RBIs, and scored 67 runs during the Cowgirls’ state tournament semifinal run on her way to being named the 2023 McAlester News-Capital Slow-Pitch Softball Player of the Year.
Although she’s preparing for her next journey into college softball, Giaudrone took a moment to look back and reflect on her high school days. She said she was a nervous underclassmen when she started, but grew into a leadership role where she wanted to set examples for others.
“My last two years were so great, and I just knew I was in the right place,” she said. “I just stuck with it, and stuck with the girls…I had a lot of confidence in us then. My last season was bittersweet, because I didn’t expect to have all that success my last two years….It was just so great, and I didn’t take a moment for granted.”
Giaudrone said one of her favorite playing memories happened just this last season during the regional final against Red Oak. The Lady Eagles and Cowgirls combined for 16 home runs in a 24-21 slugfest for a spot in the state tournament.
“Everybody hates on slow-pitch a little bit, but that game was probably one of my favorite games I’ve played in softball — considering both fast-pitch or slow-pitch,” she said. “It was just teamwork the entire time. It just showed so much how we were working for each other, and not just for ourselves. It was really cool.”
Giaudrone credited contagious hitting for the success at the plate that day, and said it helped show the power of teamwork and what can happen when people put their faith in each other for a greater good.
And she credited her teammates for always being willing to come together to achieve something special.
This summer, Giaudrone is playing a little bit of travel ball and will then take a break before heading to college — beginning her next level of play at Grayson College in Denison, Texas.
But as she builds towards her new dreams and goals, Giaudrone credited being surrounded by blessings and love in her faith and her family that has helped fuel her journey.
“God has blessed me with the best family ever. Me and my dad were the first ones to go do travel ball, because he knew I loved (softball) before I did,” she laughed. “My parents — my dad never missed a game, and mom only missed when she had something super important. They’re both just so super supportive.”
Giaudrone also had the opportunity to play softball with her younger sister, Tyler, and talked about her grandmother who has also fallen in love with the game and watching her granddaughter play.
“I think when my high school career ended, she was more sad than anybody,” Giaudrone joked.
A whole new life awaits Giaudrone as she begins a new chapter. But it’s her roots in softball and her faith that continue to lead her forward.
“I believe my purpose in life has to do with softball and leadership in softball. And the people I’m around are my purpose,” Giaudrone said. “I’m supposed to lead those people like Jesus led His disciples — to the best of my ability. Because nobody can do that like He did.
“I was blessed with (my high school experience),” she added. “God really said that’s where He wanted me to be, and He brought so many people to me that I was able to be a leader to — It’s just so special to me to think about that.”
