Here is this week’s McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 3, sponsored by Subway.
Christian Gockel
Wilburton
Senior
WR/OLB
•Seven catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-22 win over Roland on Sept. 18.
Updated: September 22, 2020 @ 3:54 am
Glen Oliver Hunnicutt, 91, of Oklahoma City, OK, formally of Wilburton, OK passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Services will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. Graveside Service at the Lutie Cemetery in Wilburton, OK. Of…
Michael Eagle, 29, of Poteau, OK passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Poteau. Services are pending with the Waldrop Funeral Home of Wilburton, Oklahoma.
James Wesley "J.W." Martin, 83, of McAlester, died Saturday, Sept. 19, in Oklahoma City. Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Kiamichi Cowboy Church, outdoors in the arena, with Pastor Mitch Arteberry officiating. Burial will follow at Tannehill Cemetery.
