Here is your McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 2, sponsored by Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford:
Eli Blankenship
Quinton
Senior
QB/DB
Four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in Quinton’s 42-20 win over Keota on Sept. 7.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 12:57 pm
Sports Editor
