Here is the McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 1, brought to you by Oklahoma Healthcare Solutions.
Caity Clark
K
Senior
- Made program history by becoming the first female player to score points in a McAlester game.
Craig Daniel Brown, age 49, a longtime Celina, TX resident, formerly a longtime resident of the Wardville, OK area, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Frisco, TX. He was born on Thursday, April 6, 1972, to Daniel Lee and Shirley Ann (Kirkland) Brown, at Irving, TX. He attended Oleny P…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.