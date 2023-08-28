Here is your McAlester News-Capital Player of the Week for Week 0, sponsored by Sam Wampler’s Freedom Ford:
The McAlester Black Death Defense
Will Spears and Fyfer Mitchell led the way with 16 tackles each, followed by Malachi Wrice with 10 tackles, and Ethan Watkins and Drayton Pouncil with eight tackles each.
Dustin Jacobsen and Pouncil each recorded three quarterback sacks, followed by Jayden Shumway with two sacks, and Wrice, Owen Russell, Spears, and Mitchell all adding in another sack for a total of 12.
Carter Lance also blocked two kicks, and Jacobsen and Wrice both forced fumbles.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.