ROFF — The Lady Panthers ran out front, and never looked back.
Kiowa and Pittsburg battled in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B regional tournament finals on Saturday, where the Lady Panthers blasted out early to take a 55-33 win over the Cowgirls.
Akiera Hawk got the scoring started with a long-range triple, followed by scores from Catyn Graham and another from Hawk to put the Lady Panthers out in front. Kiowa answered with scores from Maccie Bain, but another Hawk triple set off another scoring run.
Keely Couch and Hawk made back-to-back three-point plays, followed by points from Paege Kinsey and Catyn Graham on the way to a 24-6 lead after the opening quarter.
Couch and Catyn Graham scored consecutive baskets to open the second period, but Kinley Jenson answered for the Cowgirls. Aspen Duvall later added a swishing three for the Lady Panthers, but Kiowa responded with a 6-1 run thanks to Maccie Bain to make it a 34-18 Pittsburg lead at the half.
Madyson Wolfenbarger nabbed a three to start the third quarter, but the Lady Panthers carried over their offensive hot streak into the second half — holding on to a 42-23 lead after three quarters.
The Lady Panthers continued to light up the scoreboard into the fourth quarter, sealing away the regional title and advancing to the area tournament finals.
Hawk led the way for Pittsburg with 25 points, followed by Catyn Graham with 20 points, Couch with five points, Duvall with three points, and Kinsey with two points.
Maccie Bain led Kiowa with 13 points, followed by Madyson Wolfenbarger with six points, Paige Igou and Ali Scrivner with four points each, and Alison Wolfenbarger, Jenson, and Mollie Bain with two points each.
Both teams will automatically advance into the area tournament scheduled for Feb. 23-25 at Ada. Kiowa will face Sasakwa in the first round on Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m., while Pittsburg will battle against the winner between Buffalo Valley and Paden for a spot in the Class B State Tournament at 6 p.m. Feb. 24.
Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B girls teams. These brackets will be updated online as scores are reported:
CLASS A
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KONAWA/QUINTON
FEB. 16
AT KONAWA
G3: Verden 56, Oaks Mission 36
G1: Riverside 84, Webbers Falls 8
AT QUINTON
G4: Allen 81, Cave Springs 19
G2: Quinton 51, Keota 41
FEB. 17 AT QUINTON
G5: Keota 58, Verden 40
G6: Allen 46, Webbers Falls 32
FEB. 18 AT QUINTON
G7: Keota 55, Allen 44 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Riverside 65, Quinton 28 (Both advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA III
REGIONAL A-B AT KIOWA/ROFF
FEB. 16
AT KIOWA
G3: Moyers 40, Asher 33
G1: Kiowa 49, Earlsboro 48 (OT)
AT ROFF
G4: Coleman 43, Wapanucka 38
G2: Pittsburg 59, Roff 32
FEB. 17 AT ROFF
G5: Roff 52, Moyers 45
G6: Earlsboro 55, Coleman 35
FEB. 18 AT ROFF
G7: Roff 52, Earlsboro 36 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Pittsburg 55, Kiowa 33 (Both advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D AT MOSS/STRINGTOWN
FEB. 16
AT MOSS
G3: McCurtain 50, Moss 42
G1: Calvin 36, Stuart 23
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Leflore 52, Stringtown 39
G2: Whitesboro 52, Smithville 34
FEB. 17 AT STRINGTOWN
G5: McCurtain 45, Smithville, 38
G6: Leflore 50, Stuart 45
FEB. 18 AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Leflore 47, McCurtain 27 (Winner advances to area)
G8: Whitesboro 42, Calvin 38 (Both advance to area)
