The Panthers came ready to defend home court.
Pittsburg hosted Super in the opening round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B playoffs on Friday, where the Panthers pushed out early to take a 63-30 win and advance to the district championship.
Super struck first with a quick score, but Matthew Rice answered for the Panthers with a swishing triple. Garrett Wood next gathered a fact break bucket, followed by another score form Rice to force a Red Bear timeout with 4:42 to play in the quarter.
The Red Bears drilled a three on the other side, but Pittsburg responded with triples from Rice and Wood to extend the lead. Aiden Whitmore next drove for a hard-earned score, with Rice adding five quick points on the way to a 22-5 Panthers lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Soper chipped away at the deficit with a pair of free throws and a jumper. But the Panthers overcame the defensive quarter, with points from Wood, Rice, and Whitmore leading to a 31-11 Pittsburg lead at the half.
The two teams traded scores to start the third period, but Pittsburg soon started adding to its lead with swishing threes from Josh Nix, Rice and Wood. Soper responded by driving the basket and being sent to the line for foul shots, but the Panthers responded with points from Whitmore to take a 52-22 lead after three quarters.
Both teams battled to the final horn, but it’d be the Panthers sealing away the win and advancing to the district title game.
Rice led the way for Pittsburg with 28 points, followed by Wood with 14 points, Whitmore with nine points, Nix with five points, Tucker Eaves with three points, and Horton and Jax Johnson with two points each.
The Panthers will face the winner between Ft. Towson and Wapanucka at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the district championship. The Friday win also earned Pittsburg an automatic bid in the regional tournament round next week.
Here are the scores for local Class A-B district playoffs. This will be updated as scores are reported:
CLASS A
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN
Feb. 10
B1: Crowder 60, Quinton 50
Feb. 11
B2: Allen vs. Crowder, 7:30& p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK
Feb. 10
B1: Gans vs. Indianola, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Red Oak vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
CLASS B
AREA III
DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA
Feb. 10
B1: Kiowa 53, Moyers 45 (OT)
B2: Milburn vs. Tupelo, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B3: Kiowa vs. Winner B2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG
Feb. 10
B1: Pittsburg 63, Soper 30
B2: Wapanucka vs. Ft. Towson, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B3: Pittsburg vs. Winner B2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Feb. 10
B1: Haileyville vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 8 AT STUART
Feb. 10
B1: McCurtain 72, Hanna 45
Feb. 11
B2: Stuart vs. McCurtain, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
