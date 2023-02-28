The battle for the gold ball begins.
Quinton and Pittsburg’s girls basketball teams both punched their tickets to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B State tournaments last week — and are now setting their sights on the competition in Oklahoma City.
Class A Quinton (23-6) began its playoff journey with wins over Crowder and Allen to be named district champions. The green and white won its first regional game against Keota, but fell in the regional championship to Riverside to advance to the area consolation bracket.
Quinton then roared back with a vengeance — taking victories against Liberty, Keota, and Red Oak to win the area consolation championship and advance to its first girls basketball state tournament since 2015.
Former Oklahoma high school basketball standout and state champion Brad Davis coaches Quinton and said this season has been filled with ups and downs, but his team has responded well to put themselves in this position.
“I thought we’ve gotten a lot better throughout the year. I think the biggest part is we’ve gotten a lot tougher throughout the year,” he said. “I’m just really happy. Throughout the year, I thought the girls have been bought in from the start, and it’s really paid off.”
B-No. 3 Pittsburg made quick work of its opponents in the 2023 playoffs. The Lady Panthers (25-4) took double-digit wins in each of their postseason matchups to earn district, regional, and area crowns.
The Lady Panthers are also the defending Class B State champion, following last season’s historic 30-0 record for the first state title in any sport in school history.
Pittsburg is coached by Jim Jenson, a four-time state champion at the helm of various programs. After last year’s historic win, Jenson said it helped show his team the work is worth the reward.
“I explained to my girls ‘don’t take any of this for granted. You are touching a lot of lives just by the success you’re having. Don’t ever take that for granted,’” he said. “‘You’ve given our community a lot of pride’…we were very fortunate that things fell right for us (last) year, and it was fun.”
Quinton will play A-No. 1 Seiling to open the girls side of the tournament on Wednesday. The Lady Wildcats advanced to the state tournament following a massive 81-29 win over Frontier in the area finals last Friday.
Defending Class A champion Seiling has 24 wins and only suffered one loss this season to 6A-No. 1 Edmond North — also a defending state champion.
But Davis said his team will prep hard in the days leading up to the quarterfinal matchup, knowing all too well big things can happen once the ball is tipped.
“We’re really excited for the opportunity, and we know that great things and great stories all come from great opportunities,” he said. “And everybody loves a good underdog story, so we’re ready to go in there and be us against the world.”
In Class B, Pittsburg and No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles are definitely not strangers to each other. The Lady Panthers met the opponent in last season’s Class B quarterfinals — where Pittsburg made history with its first state tournament victory with the 51-41 win over the Lady Panthers.
Lookeba-Sickles (24-5) advanced to this year’s state tournament following a area consolation crown in a 42-34 game over Mountain View-Gotebo last Saturday.
But the Lady Panthers are excited to be back, and as Jenson has noted, will be one of the team’s to beat as they look to do it all again.
“Everybody wants to knock us off,” he said. “We’re going to get everybody’s A-game, as we should. So we’ve just got to be prepared and take it one game at a time.”
The OSSAA Class A-B State basketball tournaments are schedule for Wednesday through Saturday at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City. Tickets can only be purchased through the Oklahoma City State Fairgrounds website or at the door at the arena.
Here are the complete Class A-B Girls Basketball State tournament brackets:
WEDNESDAY
CLASS A QUARTERFINALS
G1: Seiling vs. Quinton, 4:30 p.m.
G2: Cyril vs. Okarche, 6 p.m.
G3: OK Bible Academy vs. Caddo, 7:30 p.m.
G4: Riverside vs. Vanoss, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY
CLASS B QUARTERFINALS
G1: Hammon vs. Leedy, 4:30 p.m.
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Barnum, 6 p.m.
G3: Calvin vs. Lomega, 7:30 p.m.
G4: Pittsburg vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
CLASS A SEMIFINALS
G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 12 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 1:30 p.m.
CLASS B SEMIFINALS
G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G3, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 2 p.m. (Winner named state champion)
CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 5 p.m. (Winner named state champion)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.